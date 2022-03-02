Those going to see “The Batman” this weekend at America’s largest theater chain may notice that prices for a movie ticket are more expensive than if you chose to see, say, “Dog.”

On Tuesday’s earnings call, AMC CEO Adam Aron revealed that “The Batman” tickets are being sold at “slightly higher” prices compared with other movies playing in the same theater at similar times (via EW).

A quick look at online sales for “The Batman” in Los Angeles show that tickets are roughly $1.50 more than comparable screenings for other films at the same time. In other smaller markets, tickets for “The Batman” are $1 more than comparable screenings at the same location.

Aron explained that charging a premium for movie tickets or better seats is not uncommon in Europe, specifically in their own theaters abroad.

“This is all quite novel in the United States, but actually, AMC has been doing it for years in our European theaters,” Aron said. “Indeed, in Europe, we charge a premium for the best seats in the house, as do just about all other sellers of tickets in other industries — think sports events, concerts, and live theater, for example.”

The average ticket price for a U.S. movie ticket in 2020 was $9.37, and tickets in major markets like Los Angeles for more popular showtimes and some premium format screens can easily approach $20.

Way back in 2013, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas had similar predictions about soaring movie theater costs, day-and-date releases and how the multiplex theater industry would change and begin to resemble something more like Broadway.

“There’s going to be eventually day and date with movies, and eventually there’s going to be a price variance,” Spielberg said in a panel discussion from 2013 (via The Verge). “You’re going to have to pay $25 to see the next ‘Iron Man.’ And you’re probably only going to have to pay $7 to see ‘Lincoln.’”

“The Batman” opens this weekend wide in theaters.