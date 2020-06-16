‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ to Become First U.S. Series to Return to Production Following COVID-19

“The Bold and the Beautiful” will become the first U.S. television series to return to production following the coronavirus pandemic.

The CBS soap returns to its Television City soundstage on Wednesday.

Last month, the series was renewed for two more seasons, which will take it through Season 35 and 2022.

Here is the cast, alphabetically: Matthew Atkinson, Kiara Barnes, Katrina Bowden, Darin Brooks, Scott Clifton, Don Diamont, Jennifer Gareis, Courtney Hope, Thorsten Kaye, Katherine Kelly Lang, John McCook, Alley Mills, Annika Noelle, Denise Richards, Lawrence Saint-Victor, Henry Joseph Samiri, Rena Sofer, Aaron D. Spears, Heather Tom, Jeremy Ray Valdez and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. ET and 12:30 p.m. PT. The daytime drama is a Bell-Phillip Television production. Bradley Bell is the executive producer.

