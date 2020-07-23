‘The Boys’ Gets Early Season 3 Renewal From Amazon, Sets Aisha Tyler-Hosted Aftershow

San Diego Comic-Con 2020: “Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys” will debut Aug. 28 ahead of Season 2 premiere on Sept. 4

July 23, 2020
The Boys

Amazon Prime Video

Before “The Boys” is even back in town for Season 2, Amazon Prime Video has already renewed the twisted superhero series for a third season. The news was revealed during the show’s [email protected] panel Thursday, when it was also announced “The Boys” will be getting an aftershow hosted by Aisha Tyler for its upcoming second season.

“Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys,” will see “members of the cast, creative team and other special guests will join Tyler as they dissect the events that unfold in each episode,” per Amazon. The aftershow will debut August 28 on Prime Video with a “look back” at the first season of “The Boys” ahead of Sept. 4 Season 2 premiere. Since the second season will launch with three episodes at first and then drop weekly after that, Amazon says the aftershow will “dive into each episode” as they roll out through the Oct. 9 season finale.

Here’s the official description for “The Boys” Season 2:

The even more intense, more insane Season 2 finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

The series stars the above-mentioned actors, along with the other “Supes of The Seven,” which include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell).

Based on the best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, “The Boys” was developed by Eric Kripke, who also serves showrunner, writer and executive producer on the series. Other executive producers include Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, as well as Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson also co-executive produce along with Michael Saltzman.

“Amazon, in a bold and historic push to expand their ‘weirdo’ demographic, has greenlit Season 3 of ‘The Boys!’ The writers and I are hard at work in the (virtual) writer’s room and we’re sad to say, the world has given us way too much material. We hope to be shooting in early 2021, but that’s up to a microscopic virus,” Kripke said in a statement. “As if that wasn’t enough, we’re bringing you a Season 2 after show, ‘Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys.’ Double entendre intended. Hosted by the incomparable Aisha Tyler and guest starring the cast and crew, it’s a deep dive into how we make this insane thing. Seriously, thanks to Sony, Amazon and the fans. We love making this show so much, and we’re thrilled we get to make more.”

“The Boys” hails from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.

“Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys” is executive produced by Tyler, Michael Davies, Julia Cassidy, Eden Sutley and Jennifer Ryan. Amazon Studios, Embassy Row and Sony Pictures Television produce the companion series.

