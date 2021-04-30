‘The Brothers Garcia’ Sequel Series Gets 10-Episode Order From HBO Max

“The Brothers Garcia” are back. HBO Max has given a 10-episode series order to “The Garcias,” a new sequel series from the team behind the original show.

All six core cast members from “The Brothers Garcia’s” are set to reprise their roles for the new show, with the series set to revisit the Garcia family. The original aired for four seasons on Nickelodeon from 2000 to 2004.

The comeback comes from “Brothers Garcia” co-creator Jeff Valdez and his New Cadence Productions. Though Valdez will be showrunner, fellow “Brothers Garcia” alum Joey Gutierrez is the “Garcias” head writer.

“The Brothers Garcia” centered on four Mexican-American siblings living with their parents in San Antonio, Texas. The series starred Carlos Lacámara and Ada Maris as the parents of the Garcia family, alongside their on-screen kids Jeffrey Licon, Bobby Gonzalez, Vaneza Pitynski and Alvin Alvarez. John Leguizamo narrated the series as an older version of Alvarez’s character, reflecting on his life growing up.

Those kids will (obviously) be grown up in the new show. But the three brothers and one sister will again be staying with their parents — just this time for a three-month summer vacation in a fancy beach house. Production on the series is scheduled to begin in June.

Variety first reported the news of HBO Max’s series order.