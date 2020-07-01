Ratings: ‘Genetic Detective’ Finale Stays Steady, ABC Settles for Another Tie With Telemundo

ABC’s “Genetic Detective” doesn’t have the DNA of a successful show, but at least the show’s season finale stayed steady with last week’s ratings.

Unfortunately, its lone original episode on Tuesday remaining even week over week was not nearly enough to make ABC competitive. The Disney-owned broadcast network settled for another tie with Telemundo in the key demo.

NBC was first in ratings with a 1.1 rating/7 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 7 million, according to preliminary numbers. “America’s Got Talent” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.2/8 and 8.3 million viewers. At 10 p.m., “World of Dance” got a 0.8/5 and 4.2 million viewers.

Univision was second in ratings with a 0.5/3 and fourth in viewers with 1.7 million.

CBS and Fox tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. CBS was second in total viewers with 4.6 million, Fox was fifth with 1.3 million.

Both CBS and Fox aired all reruns in primetime.

ABC and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. ABC was third in total viewers with 1.9 million, Telemundo was sixth with 963,000.

For ABC following repeats, “The Genetic Detective” at 10 p.m. had a 0.3/2 and 2.3 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 689,000. “Stargirl” at 8 p.m. got a 0.2/2 and 1 million viewers. At 9 p.m., stand-up comedy series “Happy Hour” received a 0.1/0 and 367,000 viewers.

