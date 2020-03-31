NBC likes this whole no “American Idol” thing. With new episodes of “The Voice” and “Manifest” against somewhat limited competition, NBC topped Monday outright.

Things were a bit different last week.

Last night, NBC was first in ratings with a 1.3 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 7.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Voice” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. earned a 1.7/7 and 9.7 million viewers. “Manifest” at 10 had a 0.7/4 and 4.3 million viewers.

Fox was second in ratings with a 1.0/5 and third in viewers with 5.3 million. At 8 p.m., “9-1-1” landed a 1.3/6 and 7 million viewers. “Prodigal Son” at 9 got a 0.7/3 and 3.6 million viewers.

ABC was third in ratings with a 0.9/4 and second in viewers with 5.9 million. Following a rerun, a “20/20” episode at 9 p.m. received a 0.8/4 and 4.9 million viewers. “The Good Doctor” at 10 drew a 1.1/5 and 7.6 million viewers.

CBS and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.6/3. CBS was fourth in total viewers with 3.9 million, Univision was fifth with 1.8 million.

For CBS, follow reruns, James Corden’s “Homefest” at 10 p.m. managed a 0.5/2 and 3.3 million viewers.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.2 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 744,000. “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” at 8 p.m. had a 0.2/1 and 944,000 viewers. Following a repeat, “Roswell, New Mexico” settled for a 0.1/0 and 614,000 viewers.