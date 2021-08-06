‘The Great’ Season 2 Trailer: Catherine Is Queen and It’s Not Going Well (Video)

Hulu released the first teaser for Season 2 of “The Great” on Friday, revealing that the period comedy will return on Friday, Nov. 19.

The series, led by Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, is a comedic look at the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia’s history. The first season concluded with Catherine finally ascending to the throne, but by the looks of the teaser, it will be less than smooth sailing from here on out. Read Hulu’s description of the new season below.

In addition to Fanning and Hoult, the series also stars Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.

“The Great” is created, written and executive produced by Tony McNamara and executive produced by Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Thruline’s Josh Kesselman and Ron West, and Matt Shakman. The project is produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.