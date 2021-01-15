‘John Wick’ Writer Is Developing a ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ TV Series for Entertainment One

Entertainment One (eOne) has tapped “John Wick” writer Derek Kolstad to develop a “Dungeons & Dragons” TV-series pitch.

Dungeons & Dragons, which has been adapted for the big-screen before, is a popular board game from Wizards of the Coast. Entertainment One is part of Hasbro, which knows a thing or two about board games.

In addition to this small-screen development project, which we are told by an insider is in the “very early stages,” eOne is also working with other writers on other D&D projects. One of those is a new “Dungeons & Dragons” film, which is being directed by Jonathan Goldstein and Jonathan Francis Daley.

As first reported by TheWrap, Kolstad co-wrote “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” series for Disney+. He is represented by APA, Circle of Confusion and Behr Abramson Levy.

The “Dungeons & Dragons” movie in 2000, directed by Courtney Solomon and written by Topper Lilien and Carroll Cartwright, does not inspire much confidence in another go at the franchise. That D&D adaptation has just a 10% rating with the critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience has the film at 20%.

THR first reported the news of Kolstad developing a “Dungeons & Dragons” show for Entertainment One.

