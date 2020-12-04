(Spoilers ahead for the “Chapter 14” episode of the Disney+ “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian”)

With only two episodes left in its second season, “The Mandalorian” isn’t skimping on big reveals. Last week, viewers finally learned Baby Yoda’s true name and his origins. Earlier in the season, we met beloved Clone War characters like Bo Katan and Ashoka Tano. And this week, we got another surprise appearance — although, this one was bound to happen eventually. It was just a matter of when.

“The Tragedy,” a Robert Rodriguez-directed episode, was full of emotional moments and epic action, setting the stage for what will surely be an intense endgame as the season barrels toward its conclusion. (Grogu has been abducted! I repeat, the adorable green baby has been abducted!)

Following the advice of Ashoka in last week’s episode, Mando takes Grogu to the planet Tython, where he meets two characters we don’t expect. One is Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand, who was last seen left for dead at the end of Season 1.

The other? Boba Fett.

Seeing Boba Fett in “The Mandalorian” isn’t the biggest surprise, as his presence was technically teased in the Season 2 premiere. Plus, actor Temuera Morrison’s name had already been attached to the series. But his official return to the “Star Wars” universe felt like a win for fans who have unapologetically loved the character over the years.

Needless to say, Boba Fett fans are having a field day on social media after seeing the legendary bounty hunter finally show up on screen. Below, see some of the best reactions to Boba’s “Mandalorian” debut.

me: ok we can be done with making star wars movies for a while please also me: robert rodriguez boba fett movie when??? pic.twitter.com/5CekvQAEgw — Emily Palmer Heller (@emilypheller) December 4, 2020

RIP our mentions today. — Boba Fett Fan Club (@bobafettfanclub) December 4, 2020

Dave Filoni after ending the debate as to whether Jango/Boba Fett was a mandalorian or not:#Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/tMZa9Zez19 — Jorge Tovar (@24Orangemamba) December 4, 2020

Boba Fett after he put his armour back on pic.twitter.com/I9Tsbj9TbK — YOUNG $KYWALKER (@thchxsenone) December 4, 2020