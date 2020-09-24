Masked Singer Season 4 premiere

Ratings: ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 Premiere Sinks 44% From Last September’s Start

by | September 24, 2020 @ 8:17 AM

Fox’s “I Can See Your Voice” debut does pretty well after primetime’s No. 1 show

“The Masked Singer” Season 4 premiere was Wednesday’s No. 1 show among adults 18-49 — but not like it used to be.

Though way down (-44% in the key demo) from 2019’s comparable Season 2 premiere ratings (Season 3 launched midseason immediately following the network’s Super Bowl), last night’s “Masked Singer” start still provided a pretty good lead-in for new Fox series “I Can See Your Voice.”

Also of note on Wednesday, “America’s Got Talent” Season 15 crowned a champion, ABC re-aired the Marvel movie “Guardians of the Galaxy” and The CW’s “Coroner” import came to a conclusion.

Fox was first in ratings with a 1.3 rating/8 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Masked Singer” at 8 p.m. posted a 1.4/9 and 5.4 million viewers. At 9 p.m., the debut of “I Can See Your Voice,” which is hosted by “Masked Singer” judge Ken Jeong, drew a 1.1/7 and 4.5 million viewers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.8/5 and first in viewers with 6 million. At 8 p.m., the beginning of the final Season 15 evening for “AGT” had a 0.6/4 and 5.2 million viewers. The two-hour finale from 9-11 averaged a 0.8/6 and 6.3 million viewers.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.7/4 and in viewers with 2.6 million. “Big Brother” at 8 p.m. landed a 1.1/7 and 4 million viewers. At 9 p.m., “Love Island” got a 0.6/3 and 1.9 million viewers. “48 Hours: Suspicions” at 10 p.m. received a 0.4/2 and 2 million viewers.

ABC and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.4/2. ABC was fourth in total viewers with 1.8 million, Univision was fifth with 1.1 million.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 989,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 638,000. “The 100” at 8 p.m. got a 0.1/1 and 569,000 viewers. The “Coroner” season finale at 9 p.m. had a 0.1/1 and 707,000 viewers.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

