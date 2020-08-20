‘The Masked Singer’ Begins Production on Season 4, Adds Fan Voting

“The Masked Singer” began production on its fourth season Thursday in Los Angeles with COVID safety guidelines in place, TheWrap has learned.

An individual with knowledge of the situation tells TheWrap that the Nick Cannon-hosted Season 4, which is expected to premiere this fall on Fox, will incorporate fan voting for the first time in the history of the singing competition.

Per the insider, “Masked Singer” super fans will have a chance to be a part of a “virtual audience” from the safety of their homes, watch each performance, and cast their vote as to which costumed singer they would like to see again.

The votes will be taken virtually and help determine the outcome of the competition, which is normally decided by “Masked Singer” panelists Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger.

Fox declined TheWrap’s request for comment.

Deadline first reported the news that “Masked Singer” had begun production on Season 4 and added the fan-voting component.

No premiere date has been set for Season 4 of “The Masked Singer,” but it has once again landed the Wednesday at 8 p.m. slot on Fox’s schedule.

For those of you who just can’t wait till the new episodes debut, here is everything we currently know about the new season.