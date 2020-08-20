‘The Masked Singer’ Begins Production on Season 4, Adds Fan Voting
Fox singing competition is expected to premiere new season this fall
Jennifer Maas | August 20, 2020 @ 2:17 PM
Last Updated: August 20, 2020 @ 2:30 PM
Michael Becker / FOX
“The Masked Singer” began production on its fourth season Thursday in Los Angeles with COVID safety guidelines in place, TheWrap has learned.
An individual with knowledge of the situation tells TheWrap that the Nick Cannon-hosted Season 4, which is expected to premiere this fall on Fox, will incorporate fan voting for the first time in the history of the singing competition.
Per the insider, “Masked Singer” super fans will have a chance to be a part of a “virtual audience” from the safety of their homes, watch each performance, and cast their vote as to which costumed singer they would like to see again.
The votes will be taken virtually and help determine the outcome of the competition, which is normally decided by “Masked Singer” panelists Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger.
Fox declined TheWrap’s request for comment.
Deadline first reported the news that “Masked Singer” had begun production on Season 4 and added the fan-voting component.
No premiere date has been set for Season 4 of “The Masked Singer,” but it has once again landed the Wednesday at 8 p.m. slot on Fox’s schedule.
For those of you who just can’t wait till the new episodes debut, here is everything we currently know about the new season.
Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)
Fall will be here before we know it, and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.
Here’s when 50 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
