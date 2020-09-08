‘The Masked Singer’ Adds First-Ever Two-Celebrity Costume – See Snow Owls Here (Video)
Two-headed contestant will appear in Season 4 premiere and “compete (and be unmasked!) as one”
Jennifer Maas | September 8, 2020 @ 10:45 AM
Last Updated: September 8, 2020 @ 1:04 PM
“The Masked Singer” judges — and viewers at home — will be seeing double in Season 4, as the Fox singing competition has added its first-ever two-celebrity costume to the mix.
In the video above, you’ll meet the Snow Owls, “The Masked Singer’s” inaugural “duet” competitors, who will appear on the show’s fourth season premiere Wednesday, Sept. 23. The Snow Owls “will compete (and be unmasked!) as one.” So yes, these birds of a feather flock — and get eliminated or move forward — together.
So far, we know of 14 costumes that will be competing on Season 4 of “The Masked Singer,” though most of them have been revealed in name only. The lineup, as we currently know it, includes: Gremlin, Snow Owls, Crocodile, Giraffe, Broccoli, Popcorn, Seahorse, Jellyfish, Mushroom, Whatchamacallit, Squiggly Monster, Dragon, Baby Alien and Sun. However, that’s not to say more costumes won’t be added to this least in the coming weeks — we just don’t know yet.
“The Masked Singer” Season 4 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8/7c on Fox and a sneak peek at the new episodes will run Sunday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m.
Readers can head here to find out everything we currently know about Season 4, including how the format will be affected by COVID-19 with the addition of an at-home audience and viewer voting.
