(Warning: This post contains spoilers for “The Masked Singer” Season 3 finale.)

Fox’s oddball, smash-hit celebrity singing game show “The Masked Singer” ended its third season Wednesday with the unmasking of its three remaining famous contestants — including the winner.

After Night Angel, Turtle and Frog — Season 3’s finalists — performed on tonight’s finale, it was time for panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke to choose which member of the group would win the Golden Mask trophy.

They picked Night Angel, who was unmasked and revealed to be “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss. Readers can find our interview with Burruss here.

The Turtle received the title of “Masked Singer” Season 3’s first runnerup and was unveiled as singer Jesse McCartney. Frog was in third place and turned out to be rapper Bow Wow.

See the Night Angel’s unmasking via the video above and watch the other two finalists unmasked in the clips below.

Now that everyone on Season 3 has been revealed, here is the full lineup of contestants and their true identities: Night Angel (Kandi Burruss), Turtle (Jesse McCartney), Turtle (Bow Wow), Kitty (Jackie Evancho), Astronaut (Hunter Hayes) Banana (Bret Michaels), Kangaroo (Jordyn Woods), White Tiger (Rob Gronkowski), T-Rex (Jojo Siwa), Swan (Bella Thorne), Bear (Sarah Palin), Taco (Tom Bergeron), Mouse (Dionne Warwick), Elephant (Tony Hawk), Miss Monster (Chaka Khan), Llama (Drew Carey) and Robot (Lil Wayne).

Between those 18 celebrities, “The Masked Singer’s” Season 3 contestants have a “combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records.”

Fox renewed the show for Season 4 earlier this month and said it hopes to begin production this August. The network plans to premiere the next batch of episodes this fall in “The Masked Singer’s” usual Wednesday at 8 p.m. time slot.

