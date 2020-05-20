‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Unmasks Final 3 Celebrity Singers – Including the Winner (Videos)
Was it Night Angel, Turtle or Frog — and who are they?
Jennifer Maas | May 20, 2020 @ 6:02 PM
Last Updated: May 20, 2020 @ 6:25 PM
(Warning: This post contains spoilers for “The Masked Singer” Season 3 finale.)
Fox’s oddball, smash-hit celebrity singing game show “The Masked Singer” ended its third season Wednesday with the unmasking of its three remaining famous contestants — including the winner.
After Night Angel, Turtle and Frog — Season 3’s finalists — performed on tonight’s finale, it was time for panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke to choose which member of the group would win the Golden Mask trophy.
They picked Night Angel, who was unmasked and revealed to be “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss. Readers can find our interview with Burruss here.
The Turtle received the title of “Masked Singer” Season 3’s first runnerup and was unveiled as singer Jesse McCartney. Frog was in third place and turned out to be rapper Bow Wow.
See the Night Angel’s unmasking via the video above and watch the other two finalists unmasked in the clips below.
Now that everyone on Season 3 has been revealed, here is the full lineup of contestants and their true identities: Night Angel (Kandi Burruss), Turtle (Jesse McCartney), Turtle (Bow Wow), Kitty (Jackie Evancho), Astronaut (Hunter Hayes) Banana (Bret Michaels), Kangaroo (Jordyn Woods), White Tiger (Rob Gronkowski), T-Rex (Jojo Siwa), Swan (Bella Thorne), Bear (Sarah Palin), Taco (Tom Bergeron), Mouse (Dionne Warwick), Elephant (Tony Hawk), Miss Monster (Chaka Khan), Llama (Drew Carey) and Robot (Lil Wayne).
Between those 18 celebrities, “The Masked Singer’s” Season 3 contestants have a “combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records.”
Fox renewed the show for Season 4 earlier this month and said it hopes to begin production this August. The network plans to premiere the next batch of episodes this fall in “The Masked Singer’s” usual Wednesday at 8 p.m. time slot.
22 Wildest 'Masked Singer' Identity Reveals, From Sarah Palin to Lil Wayne (Photos)
The third season of Fox's "The Masked Singer" comes to a close Wednesday with a finale that will see the three remaining contestants duke it out for the Golden Mask trophy. And while we don't yet know which celebrities are competing in the Frog, Turtle and Night Angel costumes, we do know that it's gonna be hard for their secret identities to top some of the wildest reveals we've seen over the whacky, smash-hit singing competition's first three installments. Click through TheWrap's gallery to find "The Masked Singer's" 22 most shocking unmaskings, from Sarah Palin to Lil Wayne.
Contestant: Dr. Drew Pinsky Costume: Eagle Season: 2
Dr. Drew drew us in all season as the patriotic bird.
Fox
Contestant: Kelly Osbourne Costume: Ladybug Season: 2
We were bugging out over Kelly's reveal.
Fox
Contestant: Paul Shaffer Costume: Skeleton Season: 2
No bones about it, this unmasking left us shook.
Fox
Contestant: Wayne Brady Costume: Fox Season: 2
Wayne Brady won Season 2 in this dapper mask and outfoxed all of us with his identity.
Fox
Contestant: Lil Wayne Costume: Robot Season: 3
"The Masked Singer" kicked off its third season after this year's Super Bowl with the bombshell reveal that Lil Wayne -- a not so lil' presence in the music industry -- was the first celeb eliminated from the competition.
Fox
Contestant: Sarah Palin Costume: Bear Season: 3
The Bear got back -- and one of the most wild reveals in the history of "The Masked Singer."
Fox
Contestant: Chaka Khan Costume: Miss Monster Season: 3
Miss Monster was a fan favorite from the start and even more so after her mask came off.
Fox
Contestant: Tony Hawk Costume: Elephant Season: 3
Fans flipped over the pro skateboarder's less-than-amateur performances.
We’ll see who gets added to this list after Wednesday’s Season 3 finale
The third season of Fox's "The Masked Singer" comes to a close Wednesday with a finale that will see the three remaining contestants duke it out for the Golden Mask trophy. And while we don't yet know which celebrities are competing in the Frog, Turtle and Night Angel costumes, we do know that it's gonna be hard for their secret identities to top some of the wildest reveals we've seen over the whacky, smash-hit singing competition's first three installments. Click through TheWrap's gallery to find "The Masked Singer's" 22 most shocking unmaskings, from Sarah Palin to Lil Wayne.