‘The Mitchells vs The Machines’ Tops All Streaming Titles for Early May

“The Mitchells vs. The Machines,” the animated family film from the team behind “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” topped Nielsen’s weekly streaming list, besting not just other movies but all streaming content including legacy shows such as “NCIS” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Families watched “The Mitchells” for 853 million minutes during the week of May 3-9, making it the first time an animated film took the top overall spot on Nielsen’s list since “Soul” topped it over Christmas. “Soul” was viewed for 1.6 billion minutes in its first week. The most recent time that an original movie topped the streaming list overall was “Thunder Force” with Melissa McCarthy, which notched 950 million minutes at the start of April.

This is actually the second week on Nielsen’s streaming list for “The Mitchells Vs The Machines,” which debuted at No. 2 behind the Michael B. Jordan thriller “Without Remorse.” “The Mitchells” was still watched for an impressive 516 million minutes in its debut week and wound up in the top 10, but the movie surged to No. 1 thanks to strong reviews.

“Without Remorse” in May was still the No. 2 movie with another 568 million minutes (and good enough for 8th place overall), and it was boosted as the film most watched by African American households, which represented 36% of its overall audience.

“The Mitchells Vs The Machines” is a Sony film (originally titled “Connected”) and ultimately released through Netflix on April 30. The film is the story of a quirky, dysfunctional family looking to unplug for a summer vacation, only to find themselves in the midst of a robot apocalypse in which machines and technology threaten to take over humanity. Mike Rianda and Jeff Rowe directed the film that was produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller. The film features the voice talent of Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Maya Rudolph, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Charlyne Yi, Blake Griffin and Conan O’Brien.