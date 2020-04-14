The ‘New Normal’ of Content Creation and Distribution Amid a Pandemic | Webinar

Refined production has been replaced with a more stripped-down approach — and viewers like it

For content creators and distributors, the coronavirus pandemic has created a myriad of challenges — just like it has for millions of other Americans — when it comes to their work. How are they adjusting to these new, unanticipated restraints?

That was one of the key topics discussed during TheWrap’s “Survival Guide to Social Media & Digital Start-Ups,” hosted by TheWrap CEO and Editor-in-Chief Sharon Waxman. Joining Waxman were Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor, who has gained 45 million social media followers thanks to his popular comedic sketches and videos; Maureen Polo, general manager of Fullscreen, which specializes in helping social media content creators and has more than 2,500 influencers under its umbrella; and Greg Kampanis, SVP and general manager of Omnia Media, a gaming-focused, digital-first media company that pulls in 2.5 billion views per month with content aimed primarily at Millennial and Gen Z fans.

When it comes to content, Polo said she sees a “new normal” emerging because of the pandemic, where less is more. Refined production has been replaced with a more stripped-down approach — and viewers are gravitating towards it.

Watch the full video above.