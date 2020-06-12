‘The One and Only Ivan’ to Skip Theaters for Disney+

Disney has moved its second film from the theaters to Disney+. “The One and Only Ivan” will now debut on the Disney-owned streaming service in August.

“The world has changed in a heartbeat. People all over the globe have shared important, life-changing experiences in ways we have not seen for a century,” said the film’s director Thea Sharrock. “In response to this, I am so happy that we can share Katherine Applegate’s delightful and original story, ‘The One and Only Ivan’ with the world this August on Disney+, bringing some joy through this unique movie of true friendship, inspired by a true story.”

The film, which mixes live-action and CGI, is based on Applegate’s novel of the same name. It was originally scheduled to hit theaters on Aug. 14, but will now premiere on Aug. 21.

The film features the voices of: Sam Rockwell as the gorilla Ivan; Angelina Jolie as Stella the elephant; Danny DeVito as Bob the dog; Helen Mirren as Snickers the poodle; Chaka Khan as Henrietta the chicken; Mike White as Frankie the seal; Brooklynn Prince as Ruby the baby elephant; Ron Funches as Murphy the rabbit; Phillipa Soo as Thelma the parrot; and stars Ramon Rodriguez, Ariana Greenblatt and Bryan Cranston. “The One and Only Ivan” is directed by Thea Sharrock from a screenplay by Mike White based on Applegate’s novel and is produced by the late Allison Shearmur, p.g.a., Angelina Jolie and Brigham Taylor, p.g.a. Sue Baden-Powell and Thea Sharrock serve as executive producers.

Ivan is a 400-pound silverback gorilla who shares a communal habitat in a suburban shopping mall with Stella the elephant and Bob the dog. He has few memories of the jungle where he was captured, but when a baby elephant named Ruby arrives, it touches something deep within him. Ruby is recently separated from her family in the wild, which causes him to question his life, where he comes from and where he ultimately wants to be.

Disney pulled “Artemis Fowl” from its theatrical release for Disney+, which premiered on Friday.