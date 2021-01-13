resident prodigal son season premieres

Fox

Ratings: ‘The Resident’ and ‘Prodigal Son’ Season Premieres Land Fox in 3-Way Tie for 2nd Place

January 13, 2021

“This Is Us” dips to another new low with episode about Randall’s birth mother

“This Is Us” slipped from last week to set another record low for the series in the key demo’s (adults 18-49) ratings, but it added a few hundred-thousand total viewers with the backstory of Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) birth mother. Still, NBC topped Tuesday in ratings, when Fox’s “The Resident” and “Prodigal Son” season premieres forced a three-way tie for second place with CBS and ABC among adults under 50.

Despite airing all reruns, CBS topped Tuesday primetime in terms of total viewers. It helps when the first repeat on your schedule is titled “NCIS.”

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

