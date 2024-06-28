18 ‘The Simpsons’ Predictions That Came True

From Donald Trump’s presidency to Disney buying Fox to the spread of “murder hornets”

Fox
, , and

“The Simpsons” has an eerie knack for predicting the future, from Donald Trump’s presidency to the coronavirus to a Tom Hanks ad praising the accomplishments of the government during tough times. Here are 18 times the long-running comedy series got it right

lady gaga simpsons
Fox

Lady Gaga Takes Flight

In the episode “Lisa Goes Gaga,” Mother Monster is shown suspended by cables flying over the audience at a concert. Well, surprise, surprise because, during the Super Bowl LI’s halftime show, Gaga descended from the stadium’s roof with suspension cables wearing pretty close to the same outfit as seen on “The Simpsons” episode.

simpsons nobel prize
Fox

2016 Nobel Prize Winner

In a 2010 episode, Milhouse predicted that Bengt R. Holmstrom would win the Nobel Prize in Economics and sure enough, in 2016 Holmstrom and Oliver Hart were announced as joint winners of the prize.

donald trump simpsons
Fox

Donald Trump Becomes President

In a 2000 episode titled “Bart to the Future,” Lisa becomes president after her predecessor, Donald Trump, apparently ruined the economy

simpsons arnold palmer
Fox

RIP Arnold Palmer

“The Simpsons” mentioned legendary golfer Arnold Palmer four times in its 28th season premiere – which aired just hours after Palmer died. Homer Simpson tells his wife Marge that he filled up his Super Soaker water gun with lemonade and his pal was filling up his with iced tea and says, “we’re going to Arnold Palmer Lenny.” He was, of course, referring to the lemonade and iced tea drink mixture, which was named after the golfer.

siegfried roy simpsons
Fox

Siegfried and Roy Tiger Attack

In 1993, an episode titled “$pringfield (Or, How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Legalized Gambling),” the show imitated a Siegfried and Roy act, where the magicians got attacked by their trustworthy tiger. Unfortunately, in 2003 Roy Horn was attacked by one of their white tigers during a live performance. He sustained injuries but lived.

simpsons voting
Fox

Faulty Voting Machine

During the 2012 elections, a voting machine proved faulty when votes cast for Barack Obama went to Mitt Romney instead. In a 2008 episode, Homer Simpson went to the voting booths to cast a vote for Obama, but… his vote went to McCain.

simpsons higgs boson
Fox

Higgs Boson

In a 1998 episode, “The Wizard of Evergreen Terrace,” Homer Simpson writes out an equation on a chalkboard which, if solved, “you get the mass of a Higgs boson that’s only a bit larger than the nano-mass of a Higgs boson actually is,” science author Simon Singh said, speaking of the Higgs boson particle, also known as the “God Particle.”

simpsons horse meat
Fox

Horse Meat Scandal

In the 1994 episode titled “Sweet Seymour Skinner’s Baadasssss Song,” the lunch lady was seen reaching into a barrel labeled “assorted horse parts” and putting the meat into the school’s lunch pot. In 2013, it was reported that traces of horse DNA was found in beef products across the UK.

guitar hero simpsons
Fox

Guitar Hero

The now basically extinct but once popular video game Guitar Hero was first released in 2005. But in a 2002 “The Simpsons” episode, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards give Homer a jacket that has “guitar hero” printed on the back of it.

simpsons yard work
Fox

Farmville

The virtual reality game Farmville was all the craze in 2009 with people rushing home from work or school to tend to their farm. In a 1998 episode, “The Simpsons” shows a scene where kids are excited to play in a yard work simulator.

simpsons ringo starr
Fox

Old Beatles Letters

In Season 2’s Episode 18, “Brush With Greatness,” Ringo Starr from the Beatles is shown responding to fan letters while saying, “They took the time to write me, and I don’t care if it takes me another 20 years, I’m going to answer every one of them.” In real life, two women in England received a reply to their fan mail from Sir Paul McCartney 50 years after they had written him.

simpsons smart watch
Fox

Smartwatches

Sorry Apple, but “The Simpsons” beat you in the smartwatch race. In a 1995 episode set in the future, Lisa’s husband is shown speaking to a phone on his wrist. The first smartwatch wasn’t created until 2013.

the simpsons
Fox

Disney Owns Fox

Back in 1998, a quick scene in “The Simpsons” showed 20th Century Fox as “a Division of Walt Disney Co.” And in March 2019, Disney completed its $71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s film and TV assets.

The Simpsons Olympic Gold Medal Curling
Fox

U.S. Wins an Olympic Gold Medal in Curling

In 2010, Homer and Marge beat Sweden and took home Olympic gold for Team U.S.A. in Mixed Match Curling. As the animated sportscaster said, “Open your history books, tear out the pages and put this indelible Olympic moment in.” Eight years later, the U.S. Men’s Curling Team beat Sweden 10-7 in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics to take home the gold.

Osaka Flu Simpsons
Fox

Murder Hornets and Coronavirus

In a 1993 episode, a Japanese factory worker accidentally spreads the contagious “Osaka Flu” to Springfield, and in the townsfolk’s rush to find a cure, they accidentally knock over a van with killer bees inside. The spread of “murder hornets” in America has coincided with the coronavirus in 2020.

The Simpsons Ted Cruz Photo: Fox

Ted Cruz’s Cancun Trip 

In the 1993 episode “Marge in Chains,” Springfield Mayor Joe Quimby gives a press conference announcing there’s a pandemic happening — and letting residents know he didn’t escape to the Bahamas during the disaster. It’s later revealed that Quimby is just wearing a suit from the waist up and is actually broadcasting from a beach in swim shorts. “The Simpsons” fans were quick to point out it was an almost identical situation to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s escape attempt to Cancun during the state’s deep freeze.

The Simpsons Richard Branson
Fox

Richard Branson’s Space Voyage

In the episode “The War of Art,” a quick cutaway shot showed Richard Branson floating in a spaceship, where he admired the art of forger Klaus Ziegler (voiced by Max von Sydow). Years later, Branson voyaged into space on one of Virgin Galactic’s first crewed flights in 2021.

The Simpsons Tom Hanks
Fox

Tom Hanks Lends the Government Some Cred

In 2022, national treasure and award-winning actor Tom Hanks voiced an ad for the Biden administration. But of course, “The Simpsons” beat him to it. In the 2007 “The Simpsons Movie”, a cartoon version of the beloved actor says, “Hello, I’m Tom Hanks. The US government has lost its credibility so it’s borrowing some of mine.”

The simpsons
Read Next
The 12 Best Summer-Themed Episodes of 'The Simpsons' (Photos)

Haleigh Foutch

Haleigh has been on the film, TV and entertainment beat for over a decade. She joined TheWrap in 2022 after nearly 10 years at Collider, where she built out the horror vertical and worked in a variety of roles from Content Strategy to Managing Editor. Haleigh also co-created “The Witching Hour” podcast, lent her horror…

Samson Amore

Reporter • samson.amore@thewrap.com • Twitter: @Samsonamore

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.