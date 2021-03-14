‘The Talk’ Cancels Upcoming Live Shows Amid CBS Review

“The Talk” has canceled upcoming live shows amid CBS’s internal review of Sharon Osbourne’s racism controversy, TheWrap has confirmed.

According to an individual familiar with the matter, the show will go on hiatus for a few days while the review continues.

The review, launched late last week, stems from Osbourne’s on-air meltdown in which she said she felt like she was “about to be put in the electric chair” for defending longtime friend Piers Morgan’s comments about Meghan Markle.

More to come…