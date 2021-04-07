‘The View': Meghan McCain Doesn’t Think Democrats Are ‘Doing a Good Job’ Convincing Republicans to Get Vaccinated (Video)

On Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” Meghan McCain took a political stance on what has been a hotly debated topic over the past few days: vaccine passports.

“I really don’t believe that the White House and Democrats are doing a good job to get Republicans on board with getting vaccinated,” she observed. “I have always worried about the politics for worse for this country being involved in the pandemic and so much of it is political. And I think Republicans being screamed at that they’re dumb rednecks trying to be super-spreaders…of course they’re not going to want to get the vaccine.”

Although she did say she wanted people to get vaccinated, McCain went on to drive her point home, noting that “Conservatives and Republicans, part of our DNA is questioning big government, is questioning being told what to do, is questioning our privacy.”

Unsurprisingly, her co-hosts were quick to fire back at her.

“I don’t know why it would be up to Democrats to convince Republicans to do something that’s good for them,” Whoopi Goldberg responded.

“I think it’s a matter of personal choice,” Sunny Hostin added. “If you want to get vaccinated, fine, get vaccinated — and then you get the benefits of being vaccinated and that goes along with getting your vaccine passport. If you don’t want to be vaccinated, and again that is your choice, then you don’t get a vaccine passport. It’s just a matter of public health. This is not a political issue.”

After joking that she wants to get to Italy before “Stanley Tucci eats all the food in the entire country,” Behar also shot down McCain’s argument. “This idea that it’s a privacy issue — why is it a privacy issue yet the same people who say it’s an overreach or a privacy issue are the same people who are anti-choice?” she asked. “It’s logical. As Sunny said, it’s a public safety issue. It’s not a political issue. Get over it.”

Watch the video below.