Daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli finally addressed her role in the college admissions scandal

| December 9, 2020 @ 12:04 PM
The ladies of “The View” had a field day ripping apart Olivia Jade Giannulli’s recent “Red Table Talk” appearance during which the 20-year-old addressed her part in the college admissions scandal and her parents’ subsequent incarceration.

On Wednesday’s episode, Joy Behar pretty much summed up the group’s feelings on Giannulli’s comments in one sentence: “white privilege is everywhere.”

In one of her characteristically impassioned rants, Behar drew parallels between Giannulli and other privileged white people including former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway, reality star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and even Martha Stuart.

“I mean Kellyanne Conway, who was just deplorable for the last four years, is now getting a multi-million dollar book deal. ‘The Situation’ from the ‘Jersey Shore,’ after his stint in jail, went right back to the ‘Jersey Shore’ show. Martha Stuart got her gig back, she’s now setting tables everywhere,” Behar said. “So not that I resent it, it’s just that that’s the way it goes.”

She went on to complain that American students are not being taught enough about Black history. And she would know — she used to be a school teacher.

“I don’t think that kids in this country are learning our history. They’re not learning about slavery, they’re not learning about Jim Crowe. They don’t understand the history of Black Americans in this country, because if they did, they would then understand white privilege better,” Behar continued.

In another clip, the other “View” co-hosts pointed the finger at Olivia Jade’s parents, “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli.

Sunny Hostin argued that while she doesn’t think Olivia Jade “went far enough” with her apology over her fraudulent admission to the University of Southern California as a fake member of the school rowing team, she still puts “most of this blame on her parents,” adding, “They should have taught her better.”

“For many Black children, being an athlete is one of the only entrances to college, and for Olivia Jade to try to take one of those legitimate spots for another athlete I just think is deplorable,” Hostin said. “And she didn’t address that during the interview. She said I messed up, I was wrong, but she didn’t address that.”

Co-host Sara Haines agreed.

“I don’t buy the ‘I grew up in a bubble’ excuse. She’s 20 years old. I expect more from my 4-year-old,” Haines said.

“How did she manage to sidestep every virtue we teach young people?” she said, and added of her parents, “What were they doing with this privilege they have to not teach a child right and wrong?”

Watch both “View” clips below.

