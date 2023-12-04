During a rally on Saturday, Donald Trump once again trash talked President Joe Biden, saying that he “is the destroyer of American democracy.”

But “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg is pretty sure that, if that were true, Biden would’ve thrown Trump in jail already.

In addition to calling Biden “the destroyer of American democracy,” Trump once again attempted to incite his supporters to interfere with the 2024 voting processes. This time, he framed it as a call to “guard the vote,” despite the fact that there are several measures in place already to deter voter fraud.

“You should go into Detroit and you should go into Philadelphia, and you should go into some of these places, Atlanta,” Trump said. “We’ve got to watch those votes when they come in.”

The women of “The View” were largely disgusted, and Goldberg immediately tore into Trump’s sentiments about Biden.

“See, if that were actually true, you would not be doing what you were doing because he would’ve put your ass in jail,” she said. “If he was destroying democracy, he would have been — see, this is the thing you don’t get, man. When people destroy democracy, your rights don’t matter. That’s how you know that’s not what he’s doing.”

Goldberg was, presumably, referring to Trump’s right to free speech, which his defense team has repeatedly tried to use as a defense when it comes to explaining his many lies surrounding the 2020 election.

