Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Season 20 Premiere Pushes ABC and ‘The Bachelor’ to 3rd Place

NBC’s “Debris” debuts to 4.4 million viewers

NBC and Fox tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.9 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. NBC was first in total viewers with an average of 6.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. Fox was second with 5.7 million total viewers.

“The Voice” is back, and that’s bad news for “The Bachelor.” NBC (and Fox) dropped ABC to third place in the key ratings demo on Monday, when new drama “Debris” debuted.

For NBC, the Season 20 premiere of “The Voice” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.1/7 and 7.7 million viewers. At 10, “Debris” drew a 0.6/4 and 4.4 million viewers.

For Fox, “9-1-1” at 8 earned a 1.0/6 and 6.2 million viewers. Spinoff “9-1-1: Lone Star” at 9 landed a 0.8/5 and 5.2 million viewers.

ABC was third in ratings with a 0.8/5 and in viewers with 3.6 million. “The Bachelor” from 8-10 averaged a 1.1/7 and 4.5 million viewers. A rerun followed.

Univision was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.4 million.

CBS and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. CBS was fourth in total viewers with 2.9 million, Telemundo was sixth with 960,000.

CBS aired all repeats on Monday.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 579,000. “All American” at 8 had a 0.2/2 and 743,000 viewers. At 9, “Black Lightning” got a 0.1/1 and 414,000 viewers.