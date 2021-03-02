The Voice Season 20 premiere

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC

Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Season 20 Premiere Pushes ABC and ‘The Bachelor’ to 3rd Place

by | March 2, 2021 @ 8:22 AM

NBC’s “Debris” debuts to 4.4 million viewers

“The Voice” is back, and that’s bad news for “The Bachelor.” NBC (and Fox) dropped ABC to third place in the key ratings demo on Monday, when new drama “Debris” debuted.

NBC and Fox tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.9 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. NBC was first in total viewers with an average of 6.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. Fox was second with 5.7 million total viewers.

