Episode 2 of Jane Lynch-hosted reboot met the NBA Finals on ABC

Jane Lynch and “The Weakest Link” may be the only ones who actually enjoyed last week’s presidential debate. (OK, so did CBS’ “Love Island” and Fox’s “Cosmos,” both of which also led in to the train-wreck showdown between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.)

Last week, NBC’s “Weakest Link” reboot debuted to a 1.3 rating/7 share among adults 18-49 and 6.1 million total viewers, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers that are directly comparable to the ones in this story. The trivia show would adjust down in final figures to a 1.2 rating and 5.9 million viewers.

Last night, the second episode of the “Weakest Link’s” 2020 return drew a 0.8/5 and 4.7 million viewers. It certainly didn’t help that ABC had Game 4 of the NBA Finals in primetime. While the two did not go head to head on the east coast, “The Weakest Link” had a “Jimmy Kimmel Live” special and pregame show “NBA Countdown” to contend with at 8 p.m. ET.

Due to the nature of live television, below data for ABC should be considered subject to significant adjustment.

Elsewhere on broadcast TV, Fox debuted John Slattery series “Next” and The CW premiered “Swamp Thing.”

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.7 rating/10 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 4.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. The primetime “Kimmel” at 8 posted a 1.3/8 and 4.7 million viewers. “NBA Countdown” at 8:30 landed a 1.2/7 and 3.7 million viewers. The game followed, pulling ABC’s primetime averages up.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.6/4 and third in viewers with 3.7 million. Following “The Weakest Link,” the “Ellen Game of Game’s” season premiere at 9 got a 0.6/4 and 3.5 million viewers. “Transplant” at 10 received a 0.4/2 and 3.1 million viewers.

CBS and Univision tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4/2. CBS was second in total viewers with 4.2 million, Univision was fifth with 1.1 million.

For CBS, after two hours of reruns, the premiere of “The FBI Declassified” at 10 had a 0.3/2 and 3.3 million viewers.

Fox and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. Fox was fourth in total viewers with 1.5 million, Telemundo was sixth with 1 million.

For Fox, following a repeat, the series premiere of “Next” settled for a 0.3/2 and 1.8 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 987,000. The 90-minute premiere of “Swamp Thing” starting at 8 managed a 0.2/1 and 1.1 million viewers. A rerun followed.