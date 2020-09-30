Weakest Link - Season 1

Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC

Ratings: Premiere of NBC’s ‘The Weakest Link’ Reboot Is Tuesday’s Strongest Entertainment Show

by | September 30, 2020 @ 8:46 AM

You may have heard there was a presidential debate

There is no debating how well NBC’s “The Weakest Link” reboot was received on Tuesday. Still the Jane Lynch-hosted revival couldn’t hold a candle to ratings for the first Trump-Biden debate, which was hosted by Fox News Channel but simulcast across many networks.

Due to the nature of live television, the below numbers for the presidential debate — which aired from 9 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET (or 6 p.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT) — are not adjusted for time-zone differences and thus should be considered subject to significant adjustment. Final Nielsen ratings for the debate, as well as Tuesday’s data for the cable news networks, will be available later on Wednesday.

ABC was first in primetime ratings with a 2.1 rating/10 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 9 million, according to preliminary numbers. A debate pre-show at 8, titled “The Main Event,” put up a 1.2/6 and 6.3 million viewers. The debate itself from 9-11 averaged a 2.6/12 and 10.3 million viewers.

Also Read: 'Fox & Friends' Host Brian Kilmeade Says Trump 'Ruined the Biggest Layup in the History of Debates' (Video)

NBC was second in ratings with a 1.8/8 and in viewers with 7.1 million. At 8, “The Weakest Link” debuted to a 1.3/7 and 6.1 million viewers. The debate drew a 2.1/10 and 7.5 million viewers.

CBS and Fox tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.9/4. CBS was third in total viewers with 4.3 million, Fox was fourth with 3.5 million.

For CBS, “Love Island” at 8 got a 0.6/3 and 2.8 million viewers. At 9, the debate had a 1.1/5 and 5 million viewers.

Also Read: Trevor Noah Mocks 1st Biden-Trump Debate: 'Trump Did More Interrupting Than Kanye West in a Room Full of Taylor Swifts' (Video)

For Fox broadcast network, “Cosmos” at 8 had a 0.5/2 and 2 million viewers. At 9, the Trump vs. Biden showdown received a 1.3/6 and 4.4 million viewers.

Telemundo and Univision tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.4/2. Telemundo was fifth in total viewers with 1.3 million, Univision was sixth with 1.2 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 643,000. Following reruns, the finale of “Tell Me a Story” had a 0.1/0 and 318,000 viewers.

10 TV Shows Based on Podcasts Ranked, From 'Homecoming' to '2 Dope Girls' (Photos)

  • tv shows based on podcasts homecoming 2 dope queens dirty john
  • up and vanished payne lindsey Oxygen
  • Alex Inc ABC
  • neil degrasse tyson National Geographic
  • Dirty John USA
  • Lore Amazon Amazon Prime
  • Limetown Facebook
  • ricky gervais show HBO
  • comedy bang bang IFC
  • julia roberts homecoming Amazon Prime
  • 2 Dope Queens HBO
1 of 11

A growing number of TV shows have been inspired by audio hits

"Homecoming" is back and "Dirty John" will be returning for its second season on June 2. Here are other TV shows based on successful podcasts, with their Metacritic ranking (as of May 24, 2020).

View In Gallery

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

‘Comey Rule’ Has Top Multiplatform Debut Ever for a Showtime Limited Drama Series
Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey Depicts a Fiery, Swastika-Haired Trump in Latest Cartoon
Daily Show Trevor Noah Trump Biden Debate

Trevor Noah Mocks 1st Biden-Trump Debate: ‘Trump Did More Interrupting Than Kanye West in a Room Full of Taylor Swifts’ (Video)
The Rock

‘Young Rock’ Casts Dwayne Johnsons at Ages 10, 15 and 20 – Plus Dad Rocky Johnson
jay penske Variety Billboard THR Deadline

Inside Jay Penske’s $100 Million Deal to Merge Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard (Exclusive)

Mac Davis, Actor, Country Star and Host of ‘The Mac Davis Show,’ Dies at 78
Donald Trump debate

Proud Boys Celebrate Trump’s ‘Stand Back and Stand By’ Comments During Debate
joe biden will you shut up man shirt donald trump

Biden Campaign Is Already Selling ‘Will You Shut Up, Man?’ T-shirts
rush limbaugh

Rush Limbaugh Baselessly Says Dwayne Johnson Was Paid by China for Biden Endorsement

Disney to Cut 28,000 Parks Jobs, Blames California’s ‘Unwillingness’ to Lift COVID-19 Restrictions
black-ish

‘Black-ish’ Cast on Convincing ABC to Move Up the Show From Midseason: ‘We Were Hopeful and We Were Vocal’
KEEP READING..

The news you
need now, more
than ever.

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Try PRO today
FOR FREE

LIMITED
TIME
Sign up for
WrapPRO for
70% off
Back to theWrap