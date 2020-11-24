The Weeknd Slams Grammys as ‘Corrupt’ After Nominations Shutout

The Weeknd has called out the Grammys for being “corrupt” after he didn’t receive a single nomination for the 2021 awards show.

“The Grammys remain corrupt,” he tweeted on Tuesday. “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…”

The Weeknd had been at the top of most experts’ prediction lists this year after his music dominated 2020. His single “Blinding Lights” was the biggest chart hit of the year, breaking the record for the most weeks on the Billboard Top 10. Similarly, his fourth studio album, “After Hours,” received critical and commercial acclaim upon its release in March. Plus, the Canadian singer will headline the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show the weekend after the 2021 Grammys.

And yet, The Weeknd was shut out of all nominations on Tuesday. It’s a snub that many are comparing to Taylor Swift not being nominated for Album of the Year for “Reputation” or “Lover,” and Harry Styles not earning any nods for his debut album back in 2018.

The Weeknd has received nine nominations since 2014, winning three awards. His most recent Grammy win was in 2018, when his album “Starboy” took home the prize for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Beyoncé leads all artists for the 2021 Grammy nominations, snagging nine total, followed by Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift each earning six. Even with the coronavirus pandemic putting the touring industry on hold, the Academy received a record 23,207 entries for a single year.

A spokesperson for the Recording Academy has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment. “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah will host the 63rd Annual Grammys, which will air on CBS on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET.

See The Weeknd’s tweet below.

The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency… — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020

The Grammys have honored some major stars early in their careers -- and also some head-scratchers (Debby Boone over Andy Gibb and Foreigner?) 1960: Bobby Darin • Also nominated: Edd Byrnes; Johnny Restivo; Mark Murphy; Mavis Rivers A smart choice of future Rock and Roll Hall of Famer behind such hits as "Splish Splash" and "Mack the Knife." 1961: Bob Newhart • Also nominated: Joanie Sommers; Leontyne Price; Miriam Makeba; The Brothers Four The three-time Grammy-winning comedian went on to become a huge TV star. 1962: Peter Nero • Also nominated: Ann-Margret; Dick Gregory; The Lettermen; Timi Yuro The pianist and pops conductor had a long and distinguished career. 1963: Robert Goulet • Also nominated: Allan Sherman; Peter, Paul and Mary; The Four Seasons; The New Christy Minstrels; Vaughn Meader How could Grammy voters pass over Frankie Valli's The Four Seaons or the folk legends P... 1964: The Swingle Singers • Also nominated: John Gary; Trini Lopez; The J's with Jamie; Vikki Carr The classical chorus wins over singer-guitarist Trini Lopez? Um, OK. 1965: The Beatles • Also nominated: The BeatlesAntonio Carlos Jobim; Astrud Gilberto; Morgana King; Petula Clark Yeah, we've heard of these guys. 1966: Tom Jones • Also nominated: Glenn Yarbrough; Herman's Hermits; Horst Jankowski; Marilyn Maye; Sonny & Cher; The Byrds The Welsh singer seemed old-fashioned even at the time -- especially compared to the Byrds. 1968: Bobbie Gentry • Also nominated: Harpers Bizarre; Jefferson Airplane; Lana Cantrell; The 5th Dimension (No award given in 1967.) The country star was one of the genre's first to write her own material. 1969: José Feliciano • Also nominated: Cream; Gary Puckett & The Union Gap; Jeannie C. Riley; O. C. Smith Feliz Navidad! 1970: Crosby, Stills & Nash • Also nominated: Chicago; Led Zeppelin; Oliver; The Neon Philharmonic 1971: The Carpenters • Also nominated: Anne Murray; Elton John; Melba Moore; The Partridge Family Poor Elton. At least the Partridge Family didn't win. 1972: Carly Simon • Also nominated: Bill Withers; Chase; Emerson, Lake & Palmer; Hamilton, Joe Frank & Reynolds 1973: America • Also nominated: Eagles; Harry Chapin; John Prine; Loggins and Messina The Eagles were robbed! 1974: Bette Midler • Also nominated: Barry White; Eumir Deodato; Marie Osmond; Maureen McGovern Bette over Barry White? Interesting... 1975: Marvin Hamlisch • Also nominated: Bad Company; David Essex; Graham Central Station; Johnny Bristol; Phoebe Snow Another old-fashioned choice. 1976: Natalie Cole • Also nominated: Amazing Rhythm Aces; Brecker Brothers; KC and the Sunshine Band; Morris Albert Unforgettable. 1977: Starland Vocal Band • Also nominated: Boston; Dr. Buzzard's Original Savannah Band; The Brothers Johnson; Wild Cherry Who? 1978: Debby Boone • Also nominated: Andy Gibb; Foreigner; Shaun Cassidy; Stephen Bishop Another boring, safe choice that snubs legends like Gibb and Foreigner. Doesn't feel like the first time the Grammys have gone the wro... 1979: A Taste of Honey • Also nominated: Chris Rea; Elvis Costello; The Cars; Toto Really?! You pass over Elvis Costello and The Cars for the "Boogie Oogie Oogie" duo? 1980: Rickie Lee Jones • Also nominated: Dire Straits; Robin Williams; The Blues Brothers; The Knack 1981: Christopher Cross • Also nominated: Amy Holland; Irene Cara; Robbie Dupree; The Pretenders The "Sailing" guy bests the Pretenders? Take me away. 1982: Sheena Easton • Also nominated: Adam and the Ants; James Ingram; Luther Vandross; The Go-Go's Love Sheena, but Luther and the G0-Gos made a bigger impact. 1983: Men at Work • Also nominated: Asia; Jennifer Holliday; Stray Cats; The Human League 1984: Culture Club • Also nominated: Big Country; Eurythmics; Men Without Hats; Musical Youth Boy George vs. Annie Lennox. 1985: Cyndi Lauper • Also nominated: Corey Hart; Frankie Goes to Hollywood; Sheila E.; The Judds The Grammys got this one right. 1986: Sade • Also nominated: A-ha; Freddie Jackson; Katrina and the Waves; Julian Lennon 1987: Bruce Hornsby and the Range • Also nominated: Glass Tiger; Nu Shooz; Simply Red; Timbuk3 1988: Jody Watley • Also nominated: Breakfast Club; Cutting Crew; Terence Trent D'Arby; Swing Out Sister 1989: Tracy Chapman • Also nominated: Rick Astley; Take 6; Toni Childs; Vanessa L. Williams At least the Grammys didn't Rick-roll Tracy Chapman. 1990: [Milli Vanilli] • Also nomianted: Indigo Girls; Neneh Cherry; Soul II Soul; Tone Lōc Granted, the Grammys rescinded the award after the pop duo Milli Vanilli were exposed as lip-syncers of other vocalists. But the fa... 1991: Mariah Carey • Also nominated: Lisa Stansfield; The Black Crowes; The Kentucky Headhunters; Wilson Phillips One year after the Milli Vanilli debacle, Grammy voters got it right. 1992: Marc Cohn • Also nominated: Boyz II Men; C+C Music Factory; Color Me Badd; Seal Another vanilla choice in a year in which Boys II Men and Seal were both contenders. 1993: Arrested Development • Also nominated: Billy Ray Cyrus; Jon Secada; Kris Kross; Sophie B. Hawkins Getty Images 1994: Toni Braxton • Also nominated: Belly; Blind Melon; Digable Planets; SWV Getty Images 1995: Sheryl Crow • Also nominated: Ace of Base; Counting Crows; Crash Test Dummies; Green Day Green Day gets no love. 1996: Hootie & the Blowfish • Also nominated: Alanis Morissette; Brandy; Joan Osborne; Shania Twain Guess Darius Rucker's band name didn't effectively warn Grammy voters that it would not withstand the test of time. 1997: LeAnn Rimes • Also nominated: Garbage; Jewel; No Doubt; The Tony Rich Project 1998: Paula Cole • Also nominated: Erykah Badu; Fiona Apple; Hanson; Puff Daddy I don't wanna wait... for my career to be outshone. 1999: Lauryn Hill • Also nominated: Andrea Bocelli; Backstreet Boys; Dixie Chicks; Natalie Imbruglia What a really strong year for new artists. 2000: Christina Aguilera • Also nominated: Britney Spears; Kid Rock; Macy Gray; Susan Tedeschi Xtina beat Britney!? 2001: Shelby Lynne • Also nominated: Brad Paisley; Jill Scott; Papa Roach; Sisqó Lynne wins on her sixth studio album -- and beats future country superstar Brad Paisley? 2002: Alicia Keys • Also nominated: David Gray; India.Arie; Linkin Park; Nelly Furtado 2003: Norah Jones • Also nominated: Ashanti; Avril Lavigne; John Mayer; Michelle Branch Whatever happened to Norah Jones? 2004: Evanescence • Also nominated: 50 Cent; Fountains of Wayne; Heather Headley; Sean Paul 2005: Maroon 5 • Also nominated: Gretchen; Wilson; Los Lonely Boys; Joss Stone; Kanye West It's a wonder Yeezy didn't storm the stage to demand a recount. 2006: John Legend • Also nominated: Ciara; Fall Out Boy; Keane; Sugarland 2007: Carrie Underwood • Also nominated: Chris Brown; Corinne Bailey Rae; Imogen Heap; James Blunt 2008: Amy Winehouse • Also nominated: Feist; Ledisi; Paramore; Taylor Swift Sorry, TSwift. Hard to argue with this choice of a gone-too-soon legend. 2009: Adele • Also nominated: Duffy, Jonas Brothers, Jazmine Sullivan, Lady Antebellum 2010: Zac Brown Band • Also nominated: Keri Hilson, MGMT, Silversun Pickups, The Ting Tings 2011: Esperanza Spalding • Also nominated: Drake, Florence and the Machine, Justin Bieber, Mumford & Sons Another head-scratcher. 2012: Bon Iver • Also nominated: J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, Skrillex, The Band Perry 2013: Fun • Also nominated: Alabama Shakes, Hunter Hayes, Frank Ocean, The Lumineers Does anyone even remember Fun? 2014: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis • Also nominated: Ed Sheeran, James Blake, Kacey Musgraves, Kendrick Lamar 2015: Sam Smith • Also nominated: Bastille, Brandy Clark, Haim, Iggy Azalea 2016: Meghan Trainor • Also nominated: Courtney Barnett, James Bay, Tori Kelly, Sam Hunt 2017: Chance the Rapper • Also nominated: Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Maren Morris, Anderson Paak 2018: Alessia Cara • Also nominated: Khalid; Lil Uzi Vert; Julia Michaels; SZA 2019: Dua Lipa • Also nominated: Chloe x Halle; Luke Combs; Greta Van Fleet; H.E.R.; Margo Price; Bebe Rexha; Jorja Smith 2020: Billie Eilish • Also nominated: Black Pumas; Lil Nas X; Lizzo; Maggie Rogers; Rosalía; Tank and the Bangas; Yola

