Princess Ciri’s Training Begins in New ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Photos

Production on Henry Cavill-led Netflix series resumed in August

October 6, 2020

Following Netflix’s Monday reveal of Geralt of Rivia’s (Henry Cavill) new suit of armor in “The Witcher” Season 2, the streaming service dropped a first look at Princess Ciri (Freya Allan) in training on Tuesday.

While Ciri’s fierce look in her battle garb is enough to hold our attention for today, we’re already thinking about the reveal of Season 2’s version of Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), which Netflix promises is coming tomorrow.

Here’s the official logline for Season 2 of “The Witcher”: “Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

The fantasy series resumed production in the U.K. in August, after being shut down in March due to the pandemic. No premiere date has been set for Season 2 yet, though when it was ordered last November — one month ahead of “The Witcher’s” series launch — Netflix slated the second installment for a 2021 debut.

“The Witcher” stars Cavill as monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, Chalotra as sorceress Yennefer and Allan as Princess Ciri. Along with that trio, who will all be back for Season 2, other returning cast members include Joey Batey as Jaskier, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, Tom Canton as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper as Murta, Jeremy Crawford as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierrseson as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as Dara, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold and Therica Wilson Read as Sabrina.

The second season will welcome series newcomers “Killing Eve” vet Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, “Game of Thrones” alum Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Born as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia and Mecia Simson as Francesca.

See the Season 2 photos of Allan’s Ciri below.

The Witcher Season 2 Ciri

Netflix


