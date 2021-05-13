‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: ‘Genius: Aretha’ Star Cynthia Erivo

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed NBC’s decision to not air the 2022 Golden Globes and Ellen DeGeneres ending her hugely successful talk show next year.

Then, we have Sharon’s interview with Cynthia Erivo, star of National Geographic Channel’s “Genius: Aretha.” They discussed how her mother left Nigeria to go to London on her own with two small children and how Erivo broke barriers when she applied and got into the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts.

