‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: Actress, Director, Producer and Activist Eva Longoria

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the serious allegations against former Fox News host Ed Henry, whether “Tenet” will hit theaters in 2020 and the new deal between SAG-AFRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.
First up, Eva Longoria was the keynote conversation at Be Conference 2020. She talked about her foray into becoming a director and producer (delayed during the pandemic, of course) and her views on the Black Lives Matter movement.
Then, TheWrap’s Jeremy Fuster and Thom Geier joined us to talk about their look into diversity numbers among directors in Hollywood. It’s been five years since #OscarsSoWhite, but has Hollywood shown real improvement?
Finally, Awards Editor Steve Pond stopped by to take about the upcoming Emmy nominations. What show has the best chance to walk away with Best Drama now that “Game of Thrones” has abdicated the top spot?
“TheWrap-Up” is hosted each week by founder and editor in chief Sharon Waxman and assistant managing editor Daniel Goldblatt. The pair dive into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech. Each episode features two deeper dive segments featuring our knowledgable and talented team of Wrap Pro reporters, offering up their in-depth, expert analysis you won’t hear anywhere else.
Emmy Contenders 2020, From Issa Rae to Jennifer Connelly (Exclusive Photos)
Stars and creators of the season's biggest shows pose for StudioWrap
Actress Jennifer Connelly, "Snowpiercer"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actress and series co-creator Issa Rae, "Insecure"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actor Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actress Aidy Bryant, "SNL" and "Shrill"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actor and creator Rob McElhenney, "Mythic Quest" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actor Billy Porter, "Pose"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Director Eric Goode, "Tiger King"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Director Rebecca Chaiklin, "Tiger King"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, "The Witcher"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actor and showrunner Dan Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Producer Ed Guiney, "Normal People"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Director Kenny Leon, "American Son"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actor Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actress Kaitlyn Dever, "Unbelievable"
Photographed by Corina Marie Howell for TheWrap
Actor Tim Blake Nelson, "Watchmen"
Courtesy of Tim Blake Nelson
Actor Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"
Photographed by Marissa Mooney for TheWrap
Actress D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Executive Producer, "Insecure"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actress Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"
Photographed by Steven Rodriguez for TheWrap
Actress Justina Machado, "One Day at a Time"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Actor Jeremy Strong, "Succession"
Photographed by Christian Friis for TheWrap
Actor J.B. Smoove, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
Photographed by Embry Lopez for TheWrap
Actor Diego Luna, "Narcos: Mexico"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, "Hunters"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Actor Harvey Guillen, "What We Do in the Shadows"
Photographed by Corina Marie Howell for TheWrap
