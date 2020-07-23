‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: Actress, Director, Producer and Activist Eva Longoria

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the serious allegations against former Fox News host Ed Henry, whether “Tenet” will hit theaters in 2020 and the new deal between SAG-AFRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

First up, Eva Longoria was the keynote conversation at Be Conference 2020. She talked about her foray into becoming a director and producer (delayed during the pandemic, of course) and her views on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Then, TheWrap’s Jeremy Fuster and Thom Geier joined us to talk about their look into diversity numbers among directors in Hollywood. It’s been five years since #OscarsSoWhite, but has Hollywood shown real improvement?

Finally, Awards Editor Steve Pond stopped by to take about the upcoming Emmy nominations. What show has the best chance to walk away with Best Drama now that “Game of Thrones” has abdicated the top spot?

"TheWrap-Up" is hosted each week by founder and editor in chief Sharon Waxman and assistant managing editor Daniel Goldblatt. The pair dive into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech. Each episode features two deeper dive segments featuring our knowledgeable and talented team of Wrap Pro reporters, offering up their in-depth, expert analysis you won't hear anywhere else.

