‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: HBO Stars Julianne Nicholson and Uzo Aduba

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed Conan O’Brien’s late-night legacy, how the media’s coverage of Britney Spears is skewed to her favor and TheWrap’s event, TheGrill: Focus on Streaming.

Then, Sharon sat down with “Mare of Easttown” star Julianne Nicholson. She talked about how she came aboard the project without fully knowing how her character’s story would end, why she doesn’t watch herself on screen and what a season 2 of the show might look like.

Finally, Daniel spoke with “In Treatment” star Uzo Aduba. The two discussed how the show tackles mental health, how the pandemic actually helped her with part of the show and how her character is kind of like an NBA point guard.

“TheWrap-Up” won the Best Hard News Feature award from the L.A. Press Club in 2021 for the segment “The Complexities Black Journalists Face This Week Covering Protests.” It is hosted each week by founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman and assistant managing editor Daniel Goldblatt. The pair dive into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech. Each episode features two deeper dive segments featuring our knowledgable and talented team of Wrap Pro reporters, offering up their in-depth, expert analysis you won’t hear anywhere else.