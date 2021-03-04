‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: Sacha Baron Cohen, ‘The Flight Attendant’ Showrunner Steve Yockey

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the drama behind the scenes at ABC News, the extremely low-rated Golden Globe Awards and the conundrum at CNN over brothers Chris and Andrew Cuomo.

Then, TheWrap’s Brian Welk sat down with the team from “Borat Subsequent Movie Film” — Sacha Baron Cohen, director Jason Woliner, writer Peter Baynham and producers Anthony Hines and Monica Levinson. They discussed the making of the film, the casting of Maria Bakalova and that infamous scene with Rudy Giuliani.

Finally, we’re joined by Steve Yockey, the showrunner of the hit HBO Max series “The Flight Attendant.” He talked to us about planning for Season 2 around COVID-19 concerns, learning about the show’s popularity and what it’s like to lose at the Golden Globes … from your couch.

