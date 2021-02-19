‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: Spike Lee and Delroy Lindo From ‘Da 5 Bloods’

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the media coverage of the death of Rush Limbaugh, the 16-year-old daughter of Kellyanne Conway appearing on “American Idol” and the massive push for content in 2021.

Then, we sit down with Spike Lee and Delroy Lindo to talk about their movie, “Da 5 Bloods.” The pair talked about the making of the film, the importance of Marvin Gaye’s music to the production and the impact Chadwick Boseman had on the movie.

Finally, the hottest social media app right now is Clubhouse. Should Facebook and Twitter be worried about its meteoric rise? This week’s Tech Talk with TheWrap’s Sean Burch and Big Technology writer Alex Kantrowitz dove deep on all things Clubhouse.

