Thomas Barrack Released on $250 Million Bond

Tom Barrack, the private equity investor charged with illegally lobbying for former President Donald Trump on behalf of United Arab Emirates, has been released from jail on a $250 million bond ahead of his trial.

The bail package was announced following Barrack and co-defendant Matthew Grimes' hearing in Los Angeles federal court Friday, stipulating that the former Colony Capital Inc. CEO will be freed on a $250 million bond. Barrack was part of Trump’s 2016 campaign and later pushed for policies that would benefit the UAE. At one point, he even talked to the former president about appointing himself as an ambassador to the country.

Barrack was arrested Tuesday along with Grimes and Rashid Sultan Rashid Al Malik Alshahhi in a seven-count indictment charging them with acting and conspiring to act as agents of the United Arab Emirates between April 2016 and April 2018. They are accused of unlawful efforts to advance the interests of the UAE in America at the direction of top UAE officials by influencing the foreign policy positions of the campaign of a candidate in the 2016 election.

Following his arrest, prosecutors told the judge that Barrack was a flight risk and should not receive bail.

Earlier on Friday, Falcon Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company backed by Barrack, told the Securities and Exchange Commission it is withdrawing its registration statement with the agency “because the company has elected to abandon” planned transactions, which included an initial public offering of 25 million shares to raise $250 million for Falcon Acquisition, which was formed by Barrack’s family office Falcon Peak and TI Capital.

In March, Barrack stepped down from his post as executive chairman of Colony Capital, which rebranded itself as DigitalBridge last month.