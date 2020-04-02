TNT Moves Up ‘Snowpiercer’ Premiere Date by 2 Weeks
Series adaptation of Bong Joon Ho film will debut Sunday, May 17
Reid Nakamura | April 2, 2020 @ 1:00 PM
Last Updated: April 2, 2020 @ 1:03 PM
All aboard! The “Snowpiercer” train is departing early. TNT’s series adaptation of the 2013 Bong Joon Ho film is set to premiere two weeks early in an effort to “meet increased viewer demand,” the network announced on Thursday.
Originally set to premiere on May 31, the series starring Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly will now debut on Sunday, May 17.
“‘Snowpiercer’ is one of the most anticipated original series of 2020 and in this climate, viewers are craving thrilling, engaging, edge-of-your-seat content that speaks to them on a deeper level,” said Brett Weitz, general manager for TNT, TBS and truTV, in a statement. “It is extremely important that we continue with our promise to meet audiences where they are, and to that effect, we are moving up ‘Snowpiercer’s premiere so that fans can enjoy this futuristic series even earlier.”
“Snowpiercer” stars Connelly and Diggs alongside Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand and Jaylin Fletcher.
It is produced by Tomorrow Studios (a joint venture between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios), along with CJ Entertainment, who produced the original film. Executive producers are Manson, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, director James Hawes, Matthew O’Connor, Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.
Watch a new teaser for the series above.
