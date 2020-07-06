Kasabian lead singer Tom Meighan is leaving the group “by mutual consent” to get “his life back on track,” the British rock band said on Monday.

“Tom Meighan is stepping down from Kasabian by mutual consent,” the band said in a statement posted to social media. “Tom has struggled with personal issues that have affected his behaviour for quite some time and now wants to concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track. We will not be commenting further.”

Meighan (pictured above), however, did comment further — a little bit, at least

“Following today’s announcement I just wanted to let you all know that I am doing well,” he wrote on his personal Twitter page. “I’m in a really good place now. Thanks for all your love and support. I’ll be seeing you all very soon.”

Kasabian, formed in 1997, has 2.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The remaining members of the band are Sergio Pizzorno (guitar, vocals, keyboards, percussion, electronic programming), Chris Edwards (bass) and Ian Matthews (drums, percussion).

The group has released six studio albums to date: a self-titled debut in 2004, “Empire” (2006), “West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum” (2009), “Velociraptor!” (2011), “48:13” (2014) and “For Crying Out Loud” (2017).

Lauded for its live performance, Kasabian headlined the Glastonbury Festival in 2014.

See the band’s tweet below.

