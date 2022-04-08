"Attack on Titan" and "My Hero Academia" are the most in-demand anime shows in the U.S. (Netflix, Hulu)

‘Attack on Titan’ Tops List of 10 Most In-Demand Anime Series | Chart

by | April 8, 2022 @ 2:43 PM

”My Hero Academia“ takes the No. 2 spot, according to Parrot Analytics

Attack on Titan” tops the list of the most in-demand anime shows in the United States, followed closely by “My Hero Academia” in the No. 2 spot.

“Attack on Titan” had 49.25 times the average series demand for March — according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research data, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

