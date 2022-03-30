"Our Flag Means Death" takes most in-demand new series title from "The Book of Boba Fett."

"Our Flag Means Death" takes most in-demand new series title from "The Book of Boba Fett." (HBO Max/Disney+)

‘Our Flag Means Death’ Dethrones ‘Book of Boba Fett’ as Most In-Demand New Series | Chart

by | March 30, 2022 @ 3:25 PM

The Disney+ ”Star Wars“ show held the No. 1 spot for nearly three months

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

After Disney+’s “The Book of Boba Fett” held onto the top spot in our breakout shows ranking for the nearly three months since its premiere, it has been dethroned by HBO Max’s “Our Flag Means Death” — as measured by Parrot Analytics‘ patented platform, which takes into account consumer research data, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

