The Disney+ ”Star Wars“ show held the No. 1 spot for nearly three months

After Disney+’s “ The Book of Boba Fett ” held onto the top spot in our breakout shows ranking for the nearly three months since its premiere, it has been dethroned by HBO Max’s “ Our Flag Means Death ” — as measured by Parrot Analytics ‘ patented platform, which takes into account consumer research data, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

While demand for the “Star Wars” series, which follows the titular bounty hunter (played by Temuera Morrison) and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), has fallen from its peak during its initial release of episodes, its enormous popularity and its place in the popular brand have kept its demand at a level not matched by other new premieres — even as some new series came close to taking the top spot.

“Our Flag Means Death,” HBO Max’s pirate comedy from Taika Waititi, finally managed to overtake “The Book of Boba Fett.” Key to this show’s success has been its ability to grow its demand each week. This week alone, demand for the show surged by 33% as its finale was released on March 24.

“Peacemaker,” also from HBO Max, followed a similar trajectory. It seems that this streamer in particular has discovered a strategy that works to grow audience interest over the course of a show’s first season.

“The Gilded Age,” another show in the HBO/HBO Max portfolio released its season finale on March 21, and saw its demand increase 15% from last week. The show has consistently been among the most in-demand new series since its premiere and has already been renewed for a second season.

Most in-demand new shows, March 19-25, 2022, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

Hulu’s “The Dropout” had a less promising week. Three weeks into its season, demand for the show has fallen by 4%. In contrast to other weekly release series which have grown their demand through their first season, this show benefited from an initial surge of interest but has since plateaued. It’s currently facing a crowded field of recent “tech crash dramas” like “Super Pumped” and “WeCrashed,” so may struggle to compete for audience attention.