The lasting popularity of the HBO Max pirate comedy is all the more impressive given that Disney+’s Marvel series “Moon Knight” is surging in demand for last week, up 64% from the previous week — according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research data, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.
Demand for “Moon Knight” is currently tracking in the middle of the pack among recent Marvel series from Disney+ in their first few weeks.
After first appearing in the top 10 last week, Apple TV+’s “Severance,” the futuristic drama starring Adam Scott as a man who chooses to block his memories between work and his personal life, moved into third place this week with 21.1 times the average series demand. Its finale aired last week and the show has been renewed for a second season.
Apple TV+’s other show in the top 10 this week, “WeCrashed,” held steady. The Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway-led drama still has two weeks until its finale.
Demand for “Twenty-Five Twenty-One,” the latest trending K-drama, surged 21% this week. The show originally aired on tvN in Korea but Netflix has the international streaming rights. This series is just one of several Korean series (both original and acquired) that Netflix has helped boost to new levels of demand globally.
HBO’s “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” made its debut in the top 10 ranking this week. It’s tapping into the same sports nostalgia that made Netflix’s Chicago Bulls docuseries “The Last Dance” such a globally successful hit when it premiered. It’s also following in the mold of recent series that have been successful like Hulu’s “The Dropout” and “WeCrashed,” which are dramatized tellings of a true story rather than a documentary.
Parrot Analytics
