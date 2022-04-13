"Our Flag Means Death" remains the most in-demand new series, despite a big surge in demand for "Moon Knight." (HBO Max/Disney+)

‘Our Flag Means Death’ Holds Off ‘Moon Knight’ Challenge for Most In-Demand New Series | Chart

by | April 13, 2022 @ 10:36 AM

Despite a huge surge in demand for Disney+’s Marvel series, it failed to topple the HBO Max pirate comedy from its No. 1 ranking

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Our Flag Means Death” held on to the top spot for another week and managed to grow its demand even two weeks after its finale on this week’s list of the 10 most in-demand new shows.

