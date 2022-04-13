Despite a huge surge in demand for Disney+’s Marvel series, it failed to topple the HBO Max pirate comedy from its No. 1 ranking

“ Our Flag Means Death ” held on to the top spot for another week and managed to grow its demand even two weeks after its finale on this week’s list of the 10 most in-demand new shows.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

The lasting popularity of the HBO Max pirate comedy is all the more impressive given that Disney+’s Marvel series “Moon Knight” is surging in demand for last week, up 64% from the previous week — according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research data, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

Demand for “Moon Knight” is currently tracking in the middle of the pack among recent Marvel series from Disney+ in their first few weeks.

After first appearing in the top 10 last week, Apple TV+’s “Severance,” the futuristic drama starring Adam Scott as a man who chooses to block his memories between work and his personal life, moved into third place this week with 21.1 times the average series demand. Its finale aired last week and the show has been renewed for a second season.

Apple TV+’s other show in the top 10 this week, “WeCrashed,” held steady. The Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway-led drama still has two weeks until its finale.

10 most in-demand new shows, April 2-8, 2022, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

Demand for “Twenty-Five Twenty-One,” the latest trending K-drama, surged 21% this week. The show originally aired on tvN in Korea but Netflix has the international streaming rights. This series is just one of several Korean series (both original and acquired) that Netflix has helped boost to new levels of demand globally.

HBO’s “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” made its debut in the top 10 ranking this week. It’s tapping into the same sports nostalgia that made Netflix’s Chicago Bulls docuseries “The Last Dance” such a globally successful hit when it premiered. It’s also following in the mold of recent series that have been successful like Hulu’s “The Dropout” and “WeCrashed,” which are dramatized tellings of a true story rather than a documentary.