Toronto Film Festival Considers Onsite and Online ‘Digital Innovations’ for September Fest

The Toronto International Film Festival is considering both onsite as well as digital options for its 2020 festival set to take place between Sept. 10-20, the festival’s co-heads said in a video statement Thursday.
Joana Vicente, executive director and co-head and Cameron Bailey, artistic director and co-head, said they have taken a financial hit after being forced to close cinemas in Toronto and are working closely with other festivals around the world that have already been canceled or postponed.
Vicente and Bailey are considering all options, including taking some events online in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus should the pandemic continue into the fall.
“We recognize that in planning for the Festival now, there is still uncertainty about what people coming together will look like come September. This is why we are looking at both onsite and digital innovations that will provide options that will deliver for our audiences, support filmmakers and our partners, and bolster the industry.” Vicente and Bailey said in a joint video statement.
TIFF recently launched a Stay-at-Home Cinema offering in partnership with the Crave to screen films digitally and kicked off the events last week with a screening of “The Princess Bride” followed by a live-stream of a Q&A with Mandy Patinkin.
The non-profit adds that if you already have tickets to a canceled or postponed event through TIFF, TIFF will be in touch with you “directly” about other options.
TIFF has been forced to close its five movie screens at its Bell Lightbox headquarters amid the coronavirus crisis.
Among the other major film festivals to be impacted by the pandemic have included SXSW and Tribeca, both of which were canceled, and Cannes, which was set for this May but has been postponed but is eyeing potential dates in late June.
“Community, Art and Film have the ability to give us hope and to highlight the similarities of our global experience as human beings. Know that we are all in this together, and only together can we bring about positive change. Thank you for your tireless work, strength, and love,” Vicente and Bailey said in the statement. “Our doors will open again, and we look forward to welcoming you back. Until then, stay safe, and take care.”
Watch the full statement below:
Antonio Banderas, Kerry Washington and 95 More Portraits From TheWrap's Toronto Studio (Photos)
Robert Pattinson, director Robert Eggers and Willem Dafoe, "The Lighthouse"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress-producer Kerry Washington, "American Son"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Director Bryce Dallas Howard, "Dads"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress Isabelle Huppert, "Frankie"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Isabelle Huppert and director Ira Sachs, "Frankie"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Christopher Plummer, "Knives Out"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress Katherine Langford, "Knives Out"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Jaeden Martell, "Knives Out"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, "Knives Out"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Don Johnson, "Knives Out"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress Toni Collette, "Knives Out"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
"Knives Out" cast and director Rian Johnson
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actors Finn Wittrock, Renée Zellweger and director Rupert Goold, "Judy"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Leslie Odom Jr., "Harriet"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Director Kasi Lemmons, "Harriet"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
"Harriet" cast with director Kasi Lemmons
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Director Marielle Heller, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Enrico Colantoni, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Kelvin Harrison Jr, "Waves"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress Alexa Demie, "Waves"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Lucas Hedges, "Waves"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Taylor Russell, "Waves"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Director Trey Edward Shults, "Waves"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
"Waves" cast and director Trey Edward Schults
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress Dakota Johnson, "The Friend"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Jason Segel, "The Friend"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Producer Matthew Teague, stars Dakota Johnson, Jason Segel and director Gabriela Cowperthwaite, "The Friend"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Jamie Dornan, "Synchronic"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actors Jamie Dornan and Ally Ioannides, "Synchronic"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Ally Ioannides, co-director Justin Benson, Jamie Dornan and co-director Aaron Moorhead, "Synchronic"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, "The Sky Is Pink"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and director Shonali Bose, "The Sky Is Pink"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress Isla Fisher, "Greed"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actors Isla Fisher and Steve Coogan, "Greed"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Beanie Feldstein, "How to Build a Girl"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Alfie Allen, "How to Build a Girl"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actors Alfie Allen and Beanie Feldstein, "How to Build a Girl"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Director Coky Giedroyc, writer Caitlin Moran, actress Beanie Feldstein and actor Alfie Allen, "How to Build a Girl"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress Bolude Watson, "Hearts and Bones"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Andrew Luri, "Hearts and Bones"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Hugo Weaving, "Hearts and Bones"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
"Hearts and Bones" cast and director Ben Lawrence
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Director Gabe Polsky and producer Steven Warshaw, "Red Penguins"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Kyle Marvin and actor-director-writer Michael Angelo Covino, "The Climb"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Alex Wolff, "Bad Education"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Ray Romano, "Bad Education"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actors Hari Dhilon, Allison Janney, Rafael Casal, Geraldine Viswanathan, Ray Romano, Alex Wolff, Mike Makowsky, and director Cory Finley, "Bad Education"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Director Peter Cattaneo, actors Sharon Horgan and Jason Flemyng,"Military Wives"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Director Ellen Page, "There's Something in the Water"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Director-actor Taika Waititi, "Jojo Rabbit"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Roman Griffin Davis, "Jojo Rabbit"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Alfie Allen, "Jojo Rabbit"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Stephen Merchant, "Jojo Rabbit"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
"JoJo Rabbit" Cast and Director Taika Waititi
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Gael García Bernal, "Ema"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress Mariana Di Girolamo, "Ema"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Santiago Cabrera, "Ema"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mariana Di Girolamo, Santiago Santiago Cabrera and director Pablo Larraín, "Ema"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress-writer-director Julie Delpy, "My Zoe"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Richard Armitage, "My Zoe"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Richard Armitage and Julie Delpy, "My Zoe"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Director Halina Reijn, "Instinct"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress Carice van Houten, "Instinct"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress Valerie Pachner, "A Hidden Life"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor August Diehl, "A Hidden Life"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Stellan Skarsgård, "Hope"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actors Andrea Bræin Hovig, Stellan Skarsgård and director Maria Sødahl, "Hope"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actors Laysla De Oliveira and Rossif Sutherland, "Guest of Honour"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Writer-director Makoto Shinkai, "Weathering With You"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Daniel Radcliffe, "Guns Akimbo"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress Samara Weaving, "Guns Akimbo"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Director Jason Lei Howden, Samara Weaving and Daniel Radcliffe, "Guns Akimbo"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Charlie Hunnam, "True History of The Kelly Gang"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
George Mackay, "True History of the Kelly Gang"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Director Justin Kurzel, "True History of the Kelly Gang"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Director Justin Kurzel, stars Essie Davis, George Mackay and Charlie Hunnam, "True History of the Kelly Gang"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Josh and Ben Safdie, Adam Sandler, "Uncut Gems"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress Idina Menzel, "Uncut Gems"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Kevin Garnett, "Uncut Gems"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress Julia Fox, "Uncut Gems"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor LaKeith Stanfield, "Uncut Gems"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
"Uncut Gems" cast and directors Josh and Ben Safdie
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Edgar Ramírez, "Wasp Network"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Wagner Moura, "Wasp Network"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Director Olivier Assayas, stars Wagner Moura, Édgar Ramirez and Gael García Bernal, "Wasp Network"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Alex Wolff, "Human Capital"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Maya Hawke and Alex Wolff, "Human Capital"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Betty Gabriel, director Marc Meyers, Maya Hawke and Alex Wolff, "Human Capital"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actors Willem Dafoe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Edward Norton, "Motherless Brooklyn"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Claes Bang, "The Burnt Orange Heresy"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Director Giuseppe Capotondi, "The Burnt Orange Heresy"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Director Hirokazu Koreeda, "The Truth"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Writer Anthony McCarten, director Fernando Meirelles, actors Jonathan Pryce and Juan Minujín, "The Two Popes"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress Malky Goldman, writer-director Keith Thomas, actors Dave Davis and Menashe Lustig, "The Vigil"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Toronto Film Festival 2019: Robert Pattinson, Renée Zellweger, LaKeith Stanfield and more stop by TheWrap’s studio in the Thompson Hotel