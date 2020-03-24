Trevor Noah Mocks Jimmy Fallon’s Home Decor: ‘Have You Been Kidnapped?’ (Video)
“Who are your guests, hunters?”
Tony Maglio | March 24, 2020 @ 7:03 AM
Last Updated: March 24, 2020 @ 8:10 AM
Trevor Noah crossed party lines (sort of) to join Jimmy Fallon via Facetime on Monday’s “Tonight Show: At Home Edition.”
The Comedy Central comedian told the NBC late-night star that he hasn’t “noticed any difference” in his life since being told to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic. The “Daily Show” host, a homebody, wasn’t joking. The government-forced isolation is also working wonders for Noah’s newfound intermittent fasting routine.
Before he got into all of that, however, the New Yorker (by way of South Africa) made sure to mock his host’s Hamptons home decor.
In addition to his mission to entertain us, Fallon is also doing this to raise money for charity. At the time of this writing, the “Tonight Show” host had raised more than $9,200 for No Kid Hungry.
Here’s the No Kid Hungry mission statement:
No child should go hungry in America, but 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. Using proven, practical solutions, No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger today by ensuring that kids start the day with a nutritious breakfast, eat healthy summer meals, and families learn the skills they need to shop and cook on a budget. When we all work together, we can make sure kids get the healthy food they need. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of the national anti-hunger organization Share Our Strength.
Readers can get more information on — and donate to — No Kid Hungry here.
