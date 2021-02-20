Trump to Speak at CPAC in First Public Appearance Since Leaving Office

Donald Trump is set to make his first public appearance next weekend as part of the annual CPAC, or Conservative Political Action Conference, multiple reports confirm.

The New York Post, who was first to report on Saturday of Trump’s plans, wrote that the former president will speak on Sunday, Feb. 28, the final day of the conference. This year’s CPAC will take place in Orlando from Feb. 25-28. Trump’s speech, according to the Post, will focus on “the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement.”

TheWrap has reached out to The American Conservative Union, which hosts CPAC. We did not immediately hear back.

Trump has mostly remained quiet since leaving office, outside of putting out a few official statements, including one that attacked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for saying Trump bears responsibility for the Capitol Insurrection on Jan. 6. He also called in to conservative cable channels Newsmax and Fox News this week following the death of Rush Limbaugh on Thursday.

CPAC moved from Maryland, where it typically is held, to Orlando this year due to coronavirus restrictions in Maryland. Florida, as it has been this entire pandemic, has a far more lax attitude when it comes to controlling the spread of COVID-19.