Trump Issues New Coronavirus Guidelines, Urges Americans to Avoid Gatherings of 10 or More

During a press conference Monday to update Americans on the status of the coronavirus — now a national emergency — President Donald Trump urged people to avoid gatherings of 10 or more for the next 15 days.

He also advised people to avoid discretionary travel as well as going out to eat, directly contradicting GOP Rep. Devin Nunes, who urged Americans to eat out during an appearance on Fox News Sunday.

“We’ve made the decision to further toughen the guidelines and blunt the infection now. We’d much rather be ahead of the curve than behind it and that’s what we are. Therefore, my administration is recommending that all Americans, including the young and healthy, work to engage in schooling from home when possible, avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people, avoid discretionary travel and avoid eating and drinking at bars, restaurants and public food courts. If everyone makes this change or critical changes and sacrifices now, we will rally together as one nation and we will defeat the virus and we’re going to have a big celebration, all together,” Trump said.

During the same conference, he suggested the crisis could stretch into the summer, citing his task force.

“They think August. It could be July. Could be longer than that, but I’ve asked that question many, many times,” he said.

Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency during a White House press conference on Friday.

“No resource will be spared, nothing whatsoever,” Trump said, outlining increases in federal funding and broadening the abilities of the Department of Health and Human Services. All told, $50 billion has been made accessible to states and localities.