Trump Says He’s Been Tested for Coronavirus, Extends Travel Ban to UK and Ireland

President Donald Trump said during a Saturday press briefing that he was tested Friday night for the coronavirus and that the European travel ban would be extended to the United Kingdom and Ireland as of midnight Monday.

During a news conference in the White House briefing room, reporters pressed the president as to why he hadn’t taken a test, considering he interacted with multiple people who have tested positive for COVID-19, including two Brazilian delegates.

“I also took the test last night,” Trump responded, adding that it was sent to the lab and the results would be available in a few days. He also said his temperature was taken before the briefing.

Before exiting the room, reporters shouted out, asking what his temperature was. The president said on his way out, “Totally normal.”

Trump said on Friday that he would “probably” be tested, only for the White House doctor to issue a statement shortly thereafter explaining why he shouldn’t be tested or self-quarantine despite those interactions.

“The President’s exposure to the first individual was extremely limited (photograph, handshake), and though he spent more time in close proximity to the second case, all interactions occurred before any symptom onset,” Sean Conley, the physician to the president, wrote in the memo. “These interactions would be categorized as LOW risk for transmission per CDC guidelines, and as such, there is no indication for home quarantine at this time.” Conley continued: “Additionally, given the president himself remains without symptoms, testing for COVID-19 is not currently indicated.”

The extended travel ban will undoubtedly be an additional challenge for film and TV production, which is already burdened by the shutdown and postponement of productions as a precautionary measure due to the spread of coronavirus.

Wednesday, President issued a travel ban restricting travel from 26 countries in Europe in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic. The restrictions began Friday at midnight and will be in place for 30 days. The United Kingdom and Ireland were exempt from the restrictions, along with American citizens “who have undergone appropriate screenings,” the president said.