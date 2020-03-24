Trump Says There Will Be ‘Suicides By the Thousands’ If U.S. Falls Into Recession (Video)

“You’re going to lose more people by putting a country into a massive recession or depression,” Trump said of the economic impact of the coronavirus

| March 24, 2020 @ 12:03 PM

President Donald Trump said that there would be “suicides by the thousands” if the U.S. falls into a recession or depression because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Things will happen, but we have to put the country to work. Look, you’re going to lose a number of people to the flu. But you’re going to lose more people by putting a country into a massive recession or depression,” Trump told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer in a virtual town hall interview on Tuesday. “You’re going to lose people. You’re going to have suicides by the thousands. You’re going to have all sorts of things happen. You’re going to have instability. You can’t just come in and say, ‘Let’s close up the United States of America, the biggest, the most successful country in the world by far.'”

Also Read: Trump Wants US 'Opened Up' by Easter -- Less Than 3 Weeks Away -- After Coronavirus Shutdown

Trump also said in the town hall that he wants Americans to go back to work and have businesses re-open by the time Easter arrives, despite recommendations from health care organizations that people practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of the virus.

As of Tuesday, at least 618 people in the U.S. have died because of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

As for the economic impact of the coronavirus, the Senate has still been negotiating over a $1.8 trillion economic stabilization package that Senate Democrats have said puts too much power into the hands of the Treasury Department to determine which businesses, states, or cities will receive aid.

2020 Presidential Contenders: Who's Still Challenging Donald Trump and Who's Dropped Out (Photos)

  • Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden Stephen Maturen / Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images
  • Joe Biden CBS
  • Elizabeth Warren Democratic National Convention: Day One Getty Images
  • Bernie Sanders Getty Images
  • South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigeig Announces He's Forming An Exploratory Committee To Run For President Getty Images
  • Michael Bloomberg Getty Images
  • Amy Klobuchar Getty Images
  • Tulsi Gabbard Getty Images
  • tom steyer Getty Images
  • Bill Weld Getty Images
  • Deval Patrick Getty Images
  • Michael Bennet Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Joe Walsh What Is America Showtime
  • Sen. Cory Booker Announces Presidential Bid Getty Images
  • Marianne Williamson Getty Images
  • Julián Castro Getty Images
  • kamala harris Getty Images
  • Beto O'Rourke Getty Images
  • Governor Mark Sanford Getty Images
  • Tim Ryan Getty Images
  • Kirsten Gillibrand Getty Images
  • Seth Moulton Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Howard Schultz Getty Images
  • Eric Swallwell Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Wayne Messam Getty Images
  • Bill de Blasio Getty Images
  • Steve Bullock Getty Images
  • John Delaney Getty Images
  • Joe Sestak Getty Images
1 of 32

Tulsi Gabbard is the latest to end the race for the Oval Office

There's less than a year to go until the 2020 presidential election, but the competition to potentially replace Donald Trump in the White House has begun to diminish as more Democratic candidates drop out of the race.

There's a lot to keep track of, but we're here to help. Here's TheWrap's list of everyone who is running for president so far — and who has dropped out.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue