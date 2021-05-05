Tucker Carlson’s crusade against vaccines took an even more dangerous turn than usual on Wednesday, as he began baselessly speculating that COVID-19 vaccines cause death after people take them.

There is absolutely no evidence that supports this, but Tucker continued to peddle his misinformation anyway, speculating that people who died sometime after getting the vaccine died because of the vaccine.

Tucker Carlson has admitted on-air that he has been fully vaccinated, but then continued to speculate if the vaccine kills people.

Tucker referred to VAERS, or the Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting System, which is run by the CDC and tracks people’s reactions to the vaccine doses. He didn’t put a number to it, but told Fox viewers Wednesday night that there are people dying after getting the COVID-19 vaccine, and implied this is an issue that’s being ignored.

In fact there is data on this topic, and it proves that there’s a minuscule portion of the vaccinated population that have had adverse reactions to the drug. Reuters recently fact-checked this issue, and found that out of over 130 million COVID-19 vaccines given out so far, only 0.0017% have died. It is also unclear what led to those deaths but health officials say there’s no evidence they died because of the vaccine.

There’s also no evidence that mass amounts of people getting the vaccine could contribute to cutting down the population, or kill people.

Reuters interviewed Dr. Dana Mazo, an infectious disease specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, who said that some people who died after receiving the vaccine might have perished from unrelated causes. But Mazo argued that the risk of dying from the virus without being vaccinated at all is much higher.

“The idea is that we are vaccinating millions of people,” Mazo told Reuters, “and, unfortunately, when you look at 96 million people, some of them might die, and they would have died if they hadn’t been vaccinated.”

The CDC reviewed “available clinical information including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records” of that small percentage of people who died after the vaccine and found “no evidence that vaccination contributed to patient deaths.” There’s also no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines cause autoimmune disorders.

Still, Tucker stuck to this misinformation, telling Fox News viewers that the coronavirus vaccines could pose a deadly risk.

On its website, the CDC says “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. To date, VAERS has not detected patterns in cause of death that would indicate a safety problem with COVID-19 vaccines.”

As always, it’s very important to remember that in 2020, a federal judge ruled that Tucker isn’t a credible source of news. Keep that in mind before listening to his false claims about the vaccines.

Tucker claims that thousands of Americans have died after getting their COVID shots.



"What is happening now for whatever reason is not even close to normal, it's not even close to what we see in previous years with previous vaccines." pic.twitter.com/dOSHMdF9hY — Tucker Watch (@TuckWatch) May 6, 2021

Tucker Carlson is doing another disgraceful anti-vax intro tonight. If you're watching, you should check out these fact checks:



"Data from CDC site does NOT prove thousands died from COVID-19 vaccines"https://t.co/Lzax0h6wTHhttps://t.co/t7w3qIV75q — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 6, 2021

Unbelievably dishonest, and knowingly so. Beneath contempt. https://t.co/bkLl9TRfRz — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 6, 2021

Tonight, Tucker Carlson is again using his show to spread anti-vax conspiracies.



When will anyone at @FoxNews speak up? @BretBaier? @johnrobertsFox? @pdoocy? @brithume? @DanaPerino? Any of the Democrats who are contract?



People will die because of these lies from your network. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 6, 2021

Tucker is basing this all off the CDC's VAERS database, which has recently become a haven for misinformation for anti-vaxxers.



"The CDC cautions that VAERS results are not enough to determine whether a vaccine causes a particular adverse event."https://t.co/Wvj12NBUPX — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 6, 2021

.@TuckerCarlson just led his show tonight with these question: “Do we know how many people have been killed from the vaccines? What do we really know about the vaccines?”



What a coward. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 6, 2021

Didn’t Tucker Carlson get vaccinated? — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) May 5, 2021

wow tucker carlson is so fucking edgy for asking questions youre not allowed to ask even though there’s like 50,000 google results for that exact question pic.twitter.com/9ZyYtP7211 — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) May 6, 2021

Tucker Carlson is FULLY vaccinated.



Don’t listen to him.



Get vaccinated. — Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) May 6, 2021