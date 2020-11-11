Wednesday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” was an absolutely dizzying sequence of conspiracy theories surrounding the election, as Tucker continues to grasp at straws to try to explain why Trump is just the 11th president to lose his reelection bid.

Though he started the episode with an 18-minute rant about dead people voting, which is not actually a problem, Tucker buried what is probably his most potentially compelling complaints for a later segment in which he claimed that the pharmaceutical company Pfizer held back on news about its vaccine until after the election so as to hurt Trump’s chances.

“We learned on Monday that the drug company Pfizer, one of the biggest in the world, has a potentially viable coronavirus vaccine. We learned that just six days after the presidential election. You don’t need to be a crazy person to wonder about the timing there,” Tucker said, even though he presented not even one single shred of evidence for any suspicions of an anti-Trump bias on the part of Pfizer as a corporate entity.

“Back in September, the President said that he was informed he could expect to learn whether the vaccine would be viable by the end of October,” Tucker said, before those comments played.

“But it wasn’t just Trump. Also in September of this year, the CEO of Pfizer predicted the same thing. He said we would know whether Pfizer had a workable vaccine by the end of October.”

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” then played a clip of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla saying that hopefully they’ll know more in October about the viability of their vaccine.

“So we’re gonna know by the end of October. Now it may or may not be related, but it is interesting that the man you just saw, the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, sold 62% of his stock in Pfizer on Monday,” Tucker said, heading into conspiracy territory. “That was the same day the company announced that the vaccine worked and was coming. That was a prearranged stock sale. In effect, Pfizer’s announcement allowed its CEO to cash out at exactly the moment the shares surged to one of the highest points all year.”

While it may not be great optics for Bourla that this stock sale, which was scheduled way back in August, ended up being timed to the vaccine announcement, Tucker didn’t even try to provide any evidence for the connection to the election or any kind of anti-Trump bias, openly admitting twice that nothing about that situation implicates Biden.

Instead, Tucker tried to present a different, completely unrelated smoking gun: That Biden heard about the vaccine news before Trump did. Which is not an indicator of anything, since Trump famously does not read his daily briefings anyway.

Tucker here was repackaging a conspiracy Trump himself yelled about this week, in which he claimed, without any basis or evidence of any kind, that the FDA actually help up the news to hurt him at the polls.

So while Tucker spoke of these threads in the same breath, he didn’t actually connect them.

It’s also worth noting that product delays aren’t actually unusual. Trump’s border wall, for example, has made no significant progress during Trump’s four years as president, even though Republicans had full control of congress during the first two years. Pfizer’s delay, by contrast, was only a couple weeks.

You can watch the quoted portion of Wednesday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in the video embedded up at the top of this article.