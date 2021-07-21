TV Networks Ask Media Ratings Council to Suspend Nielsen’s Accreditation

The VAB, which represents TV networks, has asked the Media Ratings Council (MRC) to suspend Nielsen’s accredidation.

The group believes Nielsen ratings include “gross inaccuracies” and “flawed measurement.” Specifically, the VAB (Video Advertising Bureau) says Nielsen numbers undercount and under-represent Black and Hispanic households, as well as the “younger adult segment.”

Recently, the MRC found in an audit that Nielsen undercounted viewers during the coronavirus pandemic. The audit revealed that Nielsen’s total usage of television (TUT) by adults 18-49 — the demographic that sets the majority of ad prices — was understated by 2-6% during the month of February, which was the timeframe the MRC used to conduct the audit. Additionally, the MRC believes that “persons using television” (PUT) among that same age group was down by 1-5%.

At the time, Nielsen acknowledged “some understatement” in its counting during COVID. Because of the pandemic, Nielsen has not sent field agents to its participating homes, a routine procedure that helps to ensure the ratings that the company puts out every day are accurate.

