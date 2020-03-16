TV News Staffers Are Working From Home as Coronavirus Spreads, But the Shows Must Go on
“The slimmer staffed shows are a necessary way to stay healthy,” Fox News’ Harris Faulkner told TheWrap
Lindsey Ellefson | March 16, 2020 @ 4:29 PM
Last Updated: March 16, 2020 @ 4:31 PM
Fox News
Watching TV news, it’s obvious that coronavirus has led to small but significant changes on set. What’s less obvious is what’s happening behind the scenes: Outlets have sent large swaths of their employees home to work remotely amid the spread of the coronavirus.
NBC hosts Al Roker and Craig Melvin didn’t appear on “Today” Monday after a staffer tested positive for coronavirus, but the rest of the cast stayed behind to carry on and explain their absence. CBS News’ Seth Doane spoke on the network’s programming Monday about his own diagnosis. He later tweeted about why he’s doing on-air appearances instead of just laying low: “I thought it was important to be open about testing positive for #COVIDー19 – This is a serious virus with possibly deadly consequences.. and even if you only have mild symptoms (like me) it’s essential we take quarantine seriously and stop the spread of the virus.”
On CNN, anchors are interviewing more and more remote guests. The few who appear in-studio are seated noticeably far from their interviewers. On Fox News, that same dynamic was extremely apparent Monday afternoon as the couch on the “Outnumbered” set was missing three hosts, as was the table on “The Five.” Usually, the 12 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. ET shows have five hosts, all packed in next to each other. Monday, however, only Harris Faulkner and Melissa Francis appeared in the studio for “Outnumbered” while Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld were seated at the table for “The Five” — and they were 6 feet apart from one another, per the “social distancing” standard. Three co-hosts for each show beamed in remotely from other studios.
“To maintain connection and credibility with the audience, it’s important to adhere to the same CDC and White House social distancing guidelines, as I broadcast daily,” Faulkner later told TheWrap. “The slimmer staffed shows are a necessary way to stay healthy while giving our beloved loyal audience the iconic fiery debate and ‘news with heat’ they’re used to!”
Fox News started “reducing the staff footprint” at its New York bureau Monday, with “all of those departments capable of doing so” sending staff home to telecommute, according to an all-staff internal memo sent last week. So, too, did WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company, according to an internal email from network president Jeff Zucker reviewed by TheWrap.
“Obviously, given the many programming needs across News and Sports, there are some employees for which this is simply not possible,” wrote Zucker. “In fact, CNN is very different from almost any other part of the company, especially right now, and there are some roles that will continue to require your presence in the office.”
He continued, “So, if you have a job that REQUIRES you to physically be in the office, or at any other location, in order to perform your duties, your manager will be in touch about your specific arrangements. With that said, anyone who feels uncomfortable coming into the office, regardless of your job requirements, should speak to their manager or HR.”
Publicity and social media teams, as well as reporters, are working from home across the networks, but for producers and anchors, the shows must go on… with a little on-air restructuring.
Bored at Home? Here's Where You Can Watch Most of AFI's Top 25 Films (Photos)
Check out where you watch most of the films (yes, four are not available, unfortunately) on AFI's list.
25. "To Kill a Mockingbird" (1962)
Since you can’t see Aaron Sorkin’s new adaptation on Broadway right now, you can check out the classic film with an impeccable and honorable performance by Gregory Peck as Atticus Finch. We should just say, watch everything on Amazon Prime.
Universal
24. "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" (1982)
Another Spielberg classic, it feels like every kids movie or nostalgia show or movie of the last 20 years owes a big debt to “E.T.” And if you watched that adorable holiday ad from last year, it’s worth checking out just how well the original holds up. Again, you can watch this on Amazon Prime in collaboration with Starz.
Universal
23. "The Grapes of Wrath" (1940)
John Ford’s adaptation of the classic John Steinbeck novel is unfortunately not available for streaming at present.
20th Century Fox
22. "Some Like It Hot" (1959)
AFI in a separate list named Billy Wilder’s “Some Like It Hot” the funniest movie ever made. It’s a riot featuring Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon as two musicians who disguise themselves as women in order to evade the mob. It also features Marilyn Monroe at her absolute best. Also watch this on Amazon Prime Video.
United Artists
21. "Chinatown" (1974)
“Forget it, Jake. It’s Chinatown.” That’s the capper to a near-perfect movie rich with a web of corruption, deceit and crime. It also has a masterful Jack Nicholson performance in which he’s in virtually every scene, not to mention wearing a bandage on his nose for most of the film. You can also see this on Amazon in collaboration with Starz.
Paramount Pictures
20. "It's a Wonderful Life" (1946)
It’s usually a Christmas tradition, but Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” is a rousing, feel-good story at any time of year and is an especially poignant message about valuing life and others in these hard times. Watch it on Amazon Prime.
Liberty Films
19. "On the Waterfront" (1954)
Marlon Brando had already given titanic performances in films like “A Streetcar Named Desire,” but his sobering work in Elia Kazan’s “On the Waterfront” helped the film sweep the Oscars, including Best Picture. It’s a drama and crime film about an ex-prize fighter who “coulda been a contender” and helps stand up to his corrupt union bosses. Watch it on the Criterion Collection/Crackle.
Columbia Pictures
18. "The General" (1927)
Arguably Buster Keaton’s finest silent film (he also has a quick cameo in “Sunset Boulevard”), “The General” is different from Chaplin’s “City Lights” in that it doesn’t have the same sentimental side and is instead jammed with laughs and incredible stunts the likes of which only Keaton could do. It's on Amazon Prime.
United Artists
17. "The Graduate" (1967)
Mike Nichols’ “The Graduate” helped to herald the shift Old Hollywood to New Hollywood, introducing American audiences to a style of filmmaking popularized by European giants of the early ‘60s. But it also helped to shape a new kind of teen counterculture and made Dustin Hoffman a star. It's available on The Criterion Collection/CBS All Access.
Embassy PIctures
16. "Sunset Boulevard" (1950)
Billy Wilder’s film noir probes the fading glory of Old Hollywood with Gloria Swanson as an old star of silent pictures, Noram Desmond. It’s a perfect place to start exploring the noir genre, as the Top 100 also includes films like “Double Indemnity” and “The Maltese Falcon.” You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Paramount
15. "2001: A Space Odyssey" (1968)
Stanley Kubrick’s sci-fi masterpiece was polarizing in its day (and still is), but it’s visually awe-inspiring, remarkably tense and a profound and spiritual story on the pursuit for higher meaning in life. Ideally it’s worth seeing on film in the biggest theater possible, but seeing as you’re not going anywhere during the coronavirus, streaming will do. It's available on DirecTV.
Warner Bros.
14. "Psycho" (1960)
Alfred Hitchock’s “Psycho” is as tightly wound of a thriller as you’ll ever see, using imposing black and white cinematography and Bernard Hermann’s riveting score to brilliantly set the mood. Just don’t take a shower afterwards. You can watch it on Amazon in collaboration with Starz.
Paramount Pictures
13. "Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope" (1977)
Ok, we’re guessing you’ve seen this one already or maybe heard of it. But if you are doing a marathon of the AFI Top 100 list, it’s worth it to see the wonder, creativity and old-fashioned charms of George Lucas’ original “Star Wars” film in the context of all the other classics on this list. It’s available on Disney+.
Fox
12. "The Searchers" (1956)
You can watch John Ford's "The Searchers," starring John Wayne, Jeffrey Hunter and Natalie Wood, on DirecTV.
Warner Bros.
11. "City Lights" (1931)
Charlie Chaplin's "City Lights" is part of the Criterion Collection.
United Artists
10. "The Wizard of Oz" (1939)
The famous movie about Dorothy and her journey to Oz, directed by Victor Fleming, is available for your viewing pleasure on Fubo.
MGM
9. "Vertigo" (1958)
Alfred Hitchcock's "Vertigo," starring James Stewart and Kim Novak, is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, in collaboration with Starz.
Paramount Pictures
8. "Schindler's List" (1993)
Steven Spielberg's famous World War II drama is available on Amazon Prime Video, in collaboration with Starz.
Universal Pictures
7. "Lawrence of Arabia" (1962)
David Lean's 3 hour 48 min drama is available on Crackle -- however, you'll have to watch it with ads.
Columbia Pictures
6. "Gone With the Wind" (1939)
It's not on streaming. Tough luck.
Warner Bros.
5. "Singin' in the Rain" (1952)
It's not on streaming. Tough luck.
MGM
4. "Raging Bull" (1980)
You can watch Martin Scorsese's "Raging Bull" on Amazon Prime. The film stars Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Frank Vincent and Cathy Moriarty.
United Artists
3. "Casablanca" (1943)
It's not on streaming. Tough luck.
Warner Bros.
2. "The Godfather" (1972)
It's not on streaming. Tough luck.
Paramount
1. "Citizen Kane" (1941)
It's not on streaming. Tough luck.
Paramount
1 of 26
Are you running out of things to watch during the coronavirus scare? Go down the AFI Top 25 list and check these off as well
Check out where you watch most of the films (yes, four are not available, unfortunately) on AFI's list.