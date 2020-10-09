All the TV Shows That Were Canceled Due to COVID-19 (Photos)

The list of TV shows that have been canceled or had their season renewals reversed due to COVID-19 seems to be growing by the day. From "On Becoming a God in Central Florida" to "GLOW," here are all the shows that were supposed to continue on, but were instead cut short.
Showtime
"On Becoming a God in Central Florida" •
This Showtime drama starring Kirsten Dunst was given the axe on Oct. 8. It had been renewed for a second season in 2019.
Netflix
"GLOW" •
Netflix reversed its renewal for this ladies' wrestling show's 4th and final season on Oct. 5
Netflix
"The Society" •
This teen drama was canceled by Netflix in late August after being renewed for a second season.
Netflix
"I Am Not Okay With This" •
Starring "It" franchise darlings Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff, this YA series was canceled by Netflix on the same day as "The Society."
TruTV
"I'm Sorry" •
TruTV reversed this show's Season 3 renewal in August. Starring Andrea Savage, it was among the series that saw production delayed by the pandemic earlier this spring.
ABC
"Stumptown" •
ABC canceled this Cobie Smulders-led drama on Sept. 16 after giving it a Season 2 renewal in May.
Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images
"Cortes y Moctezuma" •
Javier Bardem was set to star in this 4-episode miniseries ordered by Amazon back in 2018. It had been in production in Mexico when the coronavirus hit in March and was then scrapped on Sept. 3.
Comedy Central
"DrunkHistory" •
The Comedy Central series had started production on Season 7 before it was halted due to the pandemic. It was canceled in August to make room for more adult animation on the network, according to a person familiar with the situation... meaning the show will end, by default, with Season 6.