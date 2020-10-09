Go Pro Today

All the TV Shows That Were Canceled Due to COVID-19 (Photos)

From ABC’S “Stumptown” to Netflix’s “GLOW”

| October 9, 2020 @ 4:24 PM
The list of TV shows that have been canceled or had their season renewals reversed due to COVID-19 seems to be growing by the day. From "On Becoming a God in Central Florida" to "GLOW," here are all the shows that were supposed to continue on, but were instead cut short.
Kirsten Dunst George Clooney on Becoming a God in Central Florida
Showtime
"On Becoming a God in Central Florida"  •  This Showtime drama starring Kirsten Dunst was given the axe on Oct. 8. It had been renewed for a second season in 2019.
GLOW
Netflix
"GLOW"  •  Netflix reversed its renewal for this ladies' wrestling show's 4th and final season on Oct. 5
The Society
Netflix
"The Society"  •  This teen drama was canceled by Netflix in late August after being renewed for a second season.
I Am Not Okay With This production still
Netflix
"I Am Not Okay With This"  •  Starring "It" franchise darlings Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff, this YA series was canceled by Netflix on the same day as "The Society." 
I'm Sorry
TruTV
"I'm Sorry"  •  TruTV reversed this show's Season 3 renewal in August. Starring Andrea Savage, it was among the series that saw production delayed by the pandemic earlier this spring.
Stumptown
ABC
"Stumptown"  •  ABC canceled this Cobie Smulders-led drama on Sept. 16 after giving it a Season 2 renewal in May.
Javier Bardem
Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images
"Cortes y Moctezuma"  •  Javier Bardem was set to star in this 4-episode miniseries ordered by Amazon back in 2018. It had been in production in Mexico when the coronavirus hit in March and was then scrapped on Sept. 3. 
drunk history derek waters
Comedy Central
"Drunk History"  •  The Comedy Central series had started production on Season 7 before it was halted due to the pandemic. It was canceled in August to make room for more adult animation on the network, according to a person familiar with the situation... meaning the show will end, by default, with Season 6. 