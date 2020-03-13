All the TV Productions Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, an increasing number of TV series are delaying or suspending production. With the number of impacted shows growing each day, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

Readers can find the roundup below, which we are updating as new information comes in.

“Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Chicago Fire,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “New Amsterdam,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and 29 other NBCUniversal shows currently in production

Where possible, NBCU is pausing production for two weeks as a precautionary measure, and in some cases accelerating plans to wrap up physical production, across all Universal Television, UCP, Universal Television Alternative Studios and First Run Syndication series, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap late Thursday.

An individual with knowledge tells TheWrap this amounts to 35 shows, including Dick Wolf’s “Chicago” franchise and “Law & Order: SVU,” as well as “New Amsterdam” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

NBCUniversal is working with showrunners to assess the best plan of action and will determine an appropriate start date for those shows to go back into production following the pause, the insider said.

All Universal Television shows that hadn’t yet started production (“Russian Doll,” “Little America,” “Rutherford Falls”)

All Universal Television series that have yet to enter production, like the second seasons of “Russian Doll,” “Little America” and Season 1 of “Rutherford Falls” have delayed production, a person with knowledge of the decision told TheWrap.

“NCIS” franchise, CBS All Access’ “The Good Fight,” and some more CBS, Showtime and Paramount Television Studios productions

“Over the past few days, we began making decisions to temporarily postpone production on some of our pilots and current series,” CBS, Showtime and Paramount TV, all owned by ViacomCBS, said in a statement Thursday. “At this time, we are evaluating situations on a case-by-case basis, informed by the best information from health experts and government officials. Some productions may continue as long as they do not involve live audiences and/or environments that are considered at risk. The safety and welfare of our production team is our top priority.”

We do not know all the shows that have been affected by this policy, but an individual with knowledge tells TheWrap that production has been postponed on the “NCIS” franchise’s series as well as CBS All Access’ “The Good Fight.”

“Carnival Row”

The second season of Amazon’s fantasy series has shut down production in Prague over concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, star Orlando Bloom said in a video posted to his Instagram stories Thursday. An individual with knowledge confirmed to TheWrap that production had indeed been halted on “Carnival Row.”

“Grace and Frankie”

Production on the Netflix show’s upcoming seventh and final season was put on hold on March 12, “to ensure the health and safety of our cast and crew,” according to a statement by production company Skydance.

“Grey’s Anatomy”

Showrunner Krista Vernoff, executive producer Debbie Allen and line producer James Williams announced the two-week production shut-down in a memo to the show’s cast and crew late Thursday, citing an “abundance of caution.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, production is postponed on Grey’s Anatomy effective immediately,” the trio wrote. “We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves.

“This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti’s suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50.

“Stay safe, stay healthy, stay hydrated, stay home as much as possible, and wash your hands frequently. Please take care of yourselves and each other. As updates come in, we will keep you informed.”

“The Morning Show”

The Apple TV+ dramas said Thursday that it would take a two-week hiatus from filming its second season as a precaution — no crew members have yet tested positive for the virus.

“In concert with our dedicated partners at Apple, we have concluded it would be prudent to take a two-week hiatus to assess the situation and ensure the safety of the incredible people who make this show,” Michael Ellenberg, CEO of studio MediaRes, said in a statement.

“Riverdale”

“We have been made aware that a team member from ‘Riverdale,’ which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19,” “Riverdale” studio Warner Bros. Television said in a statement on Wednesday. “The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation. We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member.”

“The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority,” the statement continues. “We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. Out of an abundance of caution, production on ‘Riverdale’ is currently suspended.”

“Survivor”

“Due to concerns and uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 globally, CBS and the producers of ‘Survivor’ have taken the precautionary measure to delay production on the 41st season, which was set to begin filming later this month in Fiji,” CBS said in a statement. “Pending worldwide events, the plan is to return to production on May 19. The health and safety of the castaways and production members is our top priority.”

“The Amazing Race”

“Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of ‘The Amazing Race’ have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series,” a CBS spokesperson said.



“All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home,” continued the statement. “At this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team traveling with them have contracted the virus, or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it. Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home. The health and well-being of the Racers and the production team are our top priorities.”

“Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Disney+ has shut down production for its upcoming Marvel Studios series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which was filming in Prague, over concerns of the spreading coronavirus, an individual with knowledge of the production tells TheWrap.

The Disney+ series had been filming in Atlanta, where Marvel Studios has filmed the majority of its movies, but then moved production to the Czech Republic capital city. Everyone has been told to return to Atlanta.

“The Bachelorette”

Season 16 of “The Bachelorette,” featuring “Bachelor” alum Clare Crawley, is set to being filming this week. Host Chris Harrison told Entertainment Tonight that the show will remain stateside this season as a coronavirus precaution, skipping the traditional late-season jaunt overseas.

“We’re going to stay obviously around the United States, and closer to home when we go on set. There are massive amounts of hand-washing stations. We are having a part of a trailer where we will have a doctor. You can be checked out. So, there’s a ton of precautions being taken,” Harrison said, adding that the production will also avoid major cities with large concentrations of people.

NBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA and The Masters

“The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19,” the league said in a statement. “The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.”

The statement continued, “The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

The National Hockey League and Major League Baseball have also moved to suspend their respective seasons amid the pandemic, and the NCAA has canceled its winter and spring championships.

Augusta National Golf Club postponed The Masters, which is the most prestigious PGA Tour tournament of the season, on March 13.

“The Wendy Williams Show”

The announcement was made in a memo to staff on Thursday: “The safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Considering the current escalation of the Coronavirus, production will be put on hold, indefinitely. However, the office will remain open for you to pick up any materials or personal items. In place of live shows we will air repeats and we will continue to monitor the situation with the CDC and city officials to determine the best time to return and produce live shows again. Thank you for everything you do and please stay safe!”

“The Tonight Show” and “Late Night”

Following an earlier decision to cancel live audiences, both NBC late-night talk shows canceled a week’s worth of episodes entirely, starting a planned production hiatus early. A decision about future shows will be made at a later date, but the earliest either show could return would be March 30.

“The Late Show”

CBS has also canceled a week of tapings for “The Late Show With James Corden,” saying the show would “continue to monitor the situation closely with plans to return on Monday, March 30.”

Game Shows

The Sony-produced “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” are shooting without live audiences, as are Fremantle’s “America’s Got Talent” and “Family Feud.” Meanwhile, “The Price Is Right” has suspended production for the time being and the start of production on “Card Sharks” Season 2 has been postponed.

“Due to the ongoing global situation around Covid-19, we have been working closely with our production teams and network partners to take measures to help minimize the risk of exposure to our cast, crew and live audiences,” Fremantle said in a statement. “Effective immediately, we will refrain from filming in front of live audiences for our current productions ‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘Family Feud.” As live audiences are integral to the format of ‘The Price Is Right,’ we will be suspending production for the short term. For similar reasons, we will be postponing the start of production for season 2 of ‘Card Sharks.’ We will continue to closely monitor the situation and determine the appropriate time to resume normal course of business.”

Live Audiences

Nearly every major talk show on both coasts opted to forgo live audiences at show tapings earlier in the week, including “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Trevor Noah’s “Daily Show,” “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” “Desus & Mero,” “Lights Out With David Spade” and “Real Time With Bill Maher.”

“Saturday Night Live” and the Los Angeles-based “Conan” are on hiatus for the next few weeks, with producers waiting to make a final decision.

In daytime, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “The Talk,” the “Today” show, “The View,” “Good Morning America,” “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” “Tamron Hall” and “Strahan, Sara and Keke,” as well as the game shows listed above, have all made a similar move. Sitcom tapings weren’t exempt either, with Pop TV’s “One Day at a Time” also choosing to go audience-less as of Tuesday.